Pre-K through third grade shifting back to distance learning, Tulsa Public Schools tells parents

Tulsa Public Schools students in prekindergarten through third grade are returning to distance learning through winter break, the district told parents Monday.
Superintendent Deborah Gist said in the email that it was a difficult decision "based on our conversations with Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart over the weekend and our own district health data review process."
The pre-K through third graders will have one more day of in-person classes Tuesday before making the transition to distance learning through Dec. 18, the last day of classes before winter break.
Gist cited several reasons for the decision, including increasing rolling averages, the percentage of Tulsa ZIP codes in the Tulsa Health Department "red" zone, and the public health agency's advice that “it is extremely risky to conduct in-person learning.”
According to the email, distance learning continues for older students.
"We will continue to provide breakfast, lunch, and supper meals for all Tulsa children ages 18 and under," the district said. Go to tulsaschools.org/meals for more information about student meal service.
The TPS school board is live-streaming a 4 p.m. work-session Monday; go to tpstv.viebit.com to watch.
