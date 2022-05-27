Police respond to report of gun at Tulsa school, second threat in as many days at a TPS school

For the second time in two days, Tulsa Public Schools’ Police Department had to respond to a threat at one of the district’s secondary sites Thursday.

A student reported that another student had brought a gun to Central Middle and High School, 3101 W. Edison St., prompting district police and school staff to secure both the student and the gun.

The item in question turned out to be an airsoft gun. No airsoft pellets were found in the gun or in the student’s possession.

In a letter to the school community, Central Principal Jason Gilley thanked the unnamed student who reported the potential threat and asked parents to discuss the consequences of taking a weapon to campus.

“Regardless of context or intent, their decisions can have a profound effect on them — and on their school community — in ways they may not expect,” he wrote.

Just one day before, Edison Preparatory Middle and High School, 2906 E. 41st St., was on modified lockdown for part of the day after a threat was made against the midtown school. That threat was ultimately deemed not to be credible, but campus security remained on site for the rest of the day.

Thursday was the last day of classes for Tulsa Public Schools.

