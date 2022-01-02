People to Watch: Johnny Stephens wears many hats for Oklahoma State University

Johnny Stephens has a lot of hats, and they’re all orange.
Stephens wears one as president of Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. He also has one as interim president of OSU-Tulsa, and another as senior vice president of health affairs for the entire OSU system.
This is not a case “of all hat and no cattle.” Stephens’ wide-ranging portfolio includes: supervision of the OSU Medical School and its various divisions, including a new pandemic center and — bolstered by a nearly $200 million settlement from Purdue Pharma — the National Center for Wellness and Recovery; OSU’s piece of the new Veterans Administration medical complex soon to be built in downtown Tulsa; a push to significantly increase OSU-Tulsa’s graduate and undergraduate footprint in the city; and direction of health-related policy for every OSU student, faculty member and employee in the state.
And all of these responsibilities were acquired in the past six months.
It’s a lot to take on, but Stephens isn’t just off the street. He has years of experience on both the clinical/research and administration sides of higher education.
Stephens spent six years as OSUCHS chief operating officer and before that was an HIV researcher at both OSU and the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa Medical School. He spent most of his youth at Barnsdall and Oologah and attended OSU for two years before transferring to OU, where he earned a pharmacy doctorate.
Given a chance, Stephens can talk at great length about his many jobs and the hats that go with them, but he doesn’t have a lot to say about himself.
“There’s a good team,” he said. “There’s no way one person can do this. … That’s one of the things I’ve been so happy with at OSU Center for Health Sciences and OSU-Tulsa, too — the culture and the desire to meet the mission. Everybody gets up every day and is pulling for that.”
Featured video: