People to Watch: Johnny Stephens wears many hats for Oklahoma State University

Johnny Stephens has a lot of hats, and they’re all orange.

Stephens wears one as president of Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. He also has one as interim president of OSU-Tulsa, and another as senior vice president of health affairs for the entire OSU system.

This is not a case “of all hat and no cattle.” Stephens’ wide-ranging portfolio includes: supervision of the OSU Medical School and its various divisions, including a new pandemic center and — bolstered by a nearly $200 million settlement from Purdue Pharma — the National Center for Wellness and Recovery; OSU’s piece of the new Veterans Administration medical complex soon to be built in downtown Tulsa; a push to significantly increase OSU-Tulsa’s graduate and undergraduate footprint in the city; and direction of health-related policy for every OSU student, faculty member and employee in the state.

And all of these responsibilities were acquired in the past six months.

It’s a lot to take on, but Stephens isn’t just off the street. He has years of experience on both the clinical/research and administration sides of higher education.