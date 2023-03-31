Tulsa Public Schools employees may be getting a pay raise.

On Friday morning, TPS officials and leaders from Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association (TCTA) and the local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), which represents the district’s support employees, announced new proposed collective bargaining agreements.

“If approved by our board, this would be almost $20 million in raises for our support professionals and teachers in the 2022-23 school year,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said. “Every single cent and more are earned. This is well-earned and well deserved.

“This is not mission accomplished. This is a step in the right direction.”

A district spokesperson said funding for the raises will come from savings accumulated during the current fiscal year. The two agreements are slated to come before the board Monday, along with amendments to the district’s operating budget.

The proposed agreement with AFT would provide a $2-per-hour raise for the district’s support employees, such as paraprofessionals, teacher’s assistants, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians.

The raise would be applied retroactively to Jan. 1 and would start appearing in employee checks in May. It would not extend to support temporary employees.

Currently, the hourly pay scale for TPS support staff ranges from $8.70 to $26.73 with additional $0.50-per-hour increments available for employees with at least 15 years of experience. TPS has about 2,100 support employees who would receive a pay increase if the agreement is approved.

“This raise is profound and monumental,” AFT President Nancy Leonard said. “It moves us all closer to a living wage.”

Meanwhile, the proposed agreement with TCTA would increase the district’s contribution to teachers’ retirement fund by 1% starting May. The district will also provide a 1% retroactive reimbursement to teachers for their retirement fund contributions and starting in June, 1% increase in teachers’ take-home pay.

Apprentice teachers will receive a $5,000 pay raise under the agreement. Apprentice teachers are those who are not certified at all, including teachers who are awaiting approval for an emergency certification from the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

The proposed agreement would also provide increases for extra duty stipends, such as being a department chair, coaching a school-based team or overseeing detention.

"While we realize that not every teacher has extra duty work, for those that do, which are many, these increases are significant and long overdue,” TCTA President Shawna Mott-Wright said, noting that some stipend rates had not been adjusted since 1996.

