Pawhuska educator gets Dreamstarter grant to fund dance classes

Along with kickball and pushups, gym class includes plies and jetes for Pawhuska third-grade students thanks to a partnership and a grant.

Pawhuska Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore received a Dreamstarter Teacher award for the 2020-2021 school year through the Running Strong for American Indian Youth Foundation.

Those funds will support a partnership with nearby Dance Maker Academy to bring an instructor to Pawhuska Elementary School once a week to teach ballet to about 60 third-grade students.

Initially launched in 2016, the partnership between the school district and the studio has been funded exclusively by grants, including awards in previous years from the Oklahoma Arts Council.

That partnership originally brought in junior high and high school students, but adjusted its focus toward younger grades in order to have a broader reach at an earlier age.

“Any funding we can get to help them and support them (the students), that was my drive and passion to go on ahead and write the grant so we can support them and continue this partnership,” Moore said.