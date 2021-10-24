Pawhuska educator gets Dreamstarter grant to fund dance classes

Along with kickball and pushups, gym class includes plies and jetes for Pawhuska third-grade students thanks to a partnership and a grant.
Pawhuska Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore received a Dreamstarter Teacher award for the 2020-2021 school year through the Running Strong for American Indian Youth Foundation.
Those funds will support a partnership with nearby Dance Maker Academy to bring an instructor to Pawhuska Elementary School once a week to teach ballet to about 60 third-grade students.
Initially launched in 2016, the partnership between the school district and the studio has been funded exclusively by grants, including awards in previous years from the Oklahoma Arts Council.
That partnership originally brought in junior high and high school students, but adjusted its focus toward younger grades in order to have a broader reach at an earlier age.
“Any funding we can get to help them and support them (the students), that was my drive and passion to go on ahead and write the grant so we can support them and continue this partnership,” Moore said.
Launched in 1986 by Oglala Lakota Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills, the Running Strong for American Indian Youth Foundation provides grants to teachers, individuals and non-profit organizations in Native communities that are attempting to address specific culturally-relevant issues connected to a pre-selected theme, such as education, health and wellness or entrepreneurship.
The foundation’s Dreamstarter Teacher grant program provides funds to teachers and school districts to address unmet educational needs in classrooms where more than half of the students are Indigenous.
As per data from the state Department of Education, about half of Pawhuska Public Schools’ students identify solely as American Indian or Alaska Native. That figure does not include students who identify as biracial.
“We’re rural,” Moore said. “We’re high poverty. This provides opportunities for our students that they otherwise wouldn’t have.”
Although many of the boys in class have dance experience through ceremonial dances or the powwow circuit, Dance Maker Academy’s Randy Smith said she and her daughter, ballet instructor Jenna LaViolette, still have to sometimes gently remind students that the muscles developed and strengthened in the ballet studio can easily help elsewhere, including on the baseball diamond or the football field.
“It’s not as weird here as it might be at other places, but it is still pretty weird for a lot of the boys,” Smith said with a chuckle.
