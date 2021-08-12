Parents, medical doctors file legal challenge to state ban on school mask mandates

A group of parents, including medical doctors, have banded together with the state’s largest medical association to file a legal challenge to Oklahoma's ban on school mask mandates.
Just filed in Oklahoma County District Court is a petition for permanent injunctive relief against the state of Oklahoma and Gov. Kevin Stitt challenging parts of Senate Bill 658 under various Oklahoma statutes and the state constitution.
The plaintiffs could also pursue temporary injunctive relief, which has been successful in legal challenges to similar new laws in Arkansas and Texas.
Besides the Oklahoma State Medical Association, the named plaintiffs are parents of children with serious medical conditions who are enrolled in public schools in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Norman.
“Those are just the named plaintiffs. There is a much larger group represented,” said lead attorney Chad C. Taylor of the law firm Riggs, Abney, Neal, Turpen, Orbison and Lewis. “These are parents, physicians who are parents, and educators who basically saw what already happened when schools opened up in Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana. This is their standing up to try to avoid that kind of catastrophe here.”
In late spring, the Oklahoma Legislature passed and Stitt signed into law SB 658, which bars school districts from imposing mask mandates unless the governor declares a public health emergency.
But Stitt has said repeatedly that this is something he won’t do despite the most rapid COVID surge to date.
“I think this issue has been unnecessarily politicized. We are talking about the safety of schoolchildren here,” Taylor said. “The three biggest groups who touch the lives of children are parents, school districts, physicians.”
He added: “Masking is a universally recognized mitigation factor, and children under 12 are not able to get the vaccine.
"Socially distancing may be extremely difficult, and the school cannot impose any masking procedures, so we’ve basically left it to having the 12-and-under students wash their hands and wish them good luck.”
The plaintiffs argue that Senate Bill 658 violates the Oklahoma Constitution in four ways:
• A child’s right to a free education in a safe environment
• Provisions for equal protection, because it applies only to public but not private schools.
• Prohibition of special laws regulating the affairs of cities or school districts, because as it stands, school districts could not comply with city-enacted mask mandates, nor could cities enforce such legal mandates in schools, and
• Due process, because they assert it “unreasonable or arbitrary” and has “no rational relationship to a legitimate state interest,” including public health, safety, morals or general welfare.
Oklahoma State Medical Association President Mary Clarke said her organization was glad to sign on to the lawsuit.
"The science stands firmly behind vaccinations and masking as important tools in stopping the spread of COVID-19," Clarke said in a prepared statement. "As we are experiencing record numbers of children infected by the Delta variant and hospitals are stretched to capacity, we must do everything we can to keep Oklahoma’s children safe.
"This is not a political stance; it is about public health and common sense. If schools can send students home for a lice infection, they should have the latitude and ability to issue a mask mandate."
A spokesman for the governor declined to comment.
"We don't comment on pending litigation," Stitt spokesman Charlie Hannema said.
Earlier this week, a Tulsa-based group working with a team of attorneys put Tulsa Public Schools on notice that it is prepared to sue the school district for not imposing a mask mandate as a safety measure, as a means to challenge the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s new ban on mask mandates by local schools.
On Wednesday evening, the school board voted to authorize TPS attorneys to respond to any such lawsuits filed against the district or to possibly join other legal challenges to new restrictions imposed by Oklahoma Senate Bill 658.
But after news of the new lawsuit in Oklahoma County, the Tulsa-based group’s lead attorney said they will “stand down for the moment, but stand ready,” to file their own case if need be.
Gary Allison, professor emeritus at the University of Tulsa College of Law, said: “We are observing right now. You’ve got to have plaintiffs with standing, and those are going to have to be brave people. It’s got to be people who understand there may be some blowback.”
Corey Jones contributed to this story.