Parents, medical doctors file legal challenge to state ban on school mask mandates

But Stitt has said repeatedly that this is something he won’t do despite the most rapid COVID surge to date.

“I think this issue has been unnecessarily politicized. We are talking about the safety of schoolchildren here,” Taylor said. “The three biggest groups who touch the lives of children are parents, school districts, physicians.”

He added: “Masking is a universally recognized mitigation factor, and children under 12 are not able to get the vaccine.

"Socially distancing may be extremely difficult, and the school cannot impose any masking procedures, so we’ve basically left it to having the 12-and-under students wash their hands and wish them good luck.”

The plaintiffs argue that Senate Bill 658 violates the Oklahoma Constitution in four ways:

• A child’s right to a free education in a safe environment

• Provisions for equal protection, because it applies only to public but not private schools.

• Prohibition of special laws regulating the affairs of cities or school districts, because as it stands, school districts could not comply with city-enacted mask mandates, nor could cities enforce such legal mandates in schools, and