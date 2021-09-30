Pandemic toll on academics evident in Oklahoma's newly released 2020-21 state test results

On top of an overall decrease in enrolled public school students, there were significant declines in student enrollment at some sites and spikes at others, such as virtual charter schools, as well as pandemic-related shifts between at-home and in-person learning modes during the 2020-21 academic year.

Statewide test participation rates are typically required by the U.S. Department of Education to be 95% or higher, but a federal waiver was in place for participation rates in spring 2021. Oklahoma’s statewide participation rate was 92% in math, 92% in English/language arts and 91% in science.

But officials noted that student participation varied widely from one Oklahoma school and district to the next in spring 2021.

For example, math test participation rates for economically disadvantaged white and Black students were 86.5% to 87%, significantly lower than the overall rate.

So Hofmeister said local leaders are encouraged to closely examine their results and factor that information in when using federal stimulus dollars for COVID recovery.

The new results, she said, make a clear case for rapid interventions, especially “high-dosage” tutoring to help address students’ learning deficits — and for communities to do everything possible to minimize additional disruptions.