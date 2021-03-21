Pandemic relief: CARES Act dollars paid for accelerated job training to return hundreds in NE Oklahoma to workforce in higher-paying jobs

Cordell Frye, 23, found himself among more than 50 people out of 90 employees laid off at Bartlesville’s Schlumberger manufacturing plant. He had worked for two years there building electrical pumps and wanted to break into an information technology job, but had no training and his only other resume experience was at a tire and lube shop.

A $2,000 Skills to Rebuild scholarship was not only his ticket to computer technology training, but a fellow student he met in his three-month training course at Tri County turned out to be his ticket to a new job six months after job loss.

“A lot of our class was online — we were only in the building one day a week because of the virus. The days we were in class, everyone was talking, participating. Everyone that was there was really happy to be there. Everyone took it seriously,” Frye said. “There was one student — he was already working at DSR and just needed that certification. He is the reason I work at DSR now. I told him I was looking for a tech job and he and someone at Tri County put a good word in for me.”

Frye sees his new job, at a company providing networking tech support for other businesses, as a foot in the door in his industry of choice. He eventually wants to earn a bachelor’s degree in IT.