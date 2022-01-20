Owasso, Tulsa moving schools to distance learning Friday

Owasso and Tulsa Public Schools will each move a handful of individual sites to distance learning on Friday due to staff absences.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, five Tulsa Public Schools campuses will be completely in distance learning on Friday: Burroughs, Carnegie and Hawthorne elementary schools; Memorial Middle School and East Central Junior High School. Grab and go meal service will be available outside of each school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Three more TPS sites have individual classrooms or grades moving to distance learning. John Hope Franklin Elementary School and Eisenhower International School each have individual classrooms making the shift, along with all first and second grade students at Zarrow International School.
In Owasso, the Seventh Grade Center and Eighth Grade Center will not have in-person classes on Friday. Drive through meal service will be available at each site from 10 a.m. to noon. As per a letter to parents, a decision about Monday’s classes will be announced over the weekend.
Meanwhile, Jenks Public Schools announced late Wednesday night that Jenks Middle School will be in distance learning through Monday due to rising staff absences. Meal service is available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 on the north side of the Central Campus dining hall at Jenks High School.
Other area schools that have already suspended in-person classes for the rest of the week include Catoosa High School, Claremore’s Will Rogers Junior High School, College Bound Academy, KIPP Tulsa’s University Prep High School, Owasso’s Ator and Smith elementary schools, Sapulpa’s Bartlett Academy, 10 of Union’s campuses and all of Avant, Bartlesville, Broken Arrow, Collinsville, Haskell, Liberty, Muskogee, Skiatook, Sperry and Wagoner.