Owasso, Tulsa moving schools to distance learning Friday

Owasso and Tulsa Public Schools will each move a handful of individual sites to distance learning on Friday due to staff absences.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, five Tulsa Public Schools campuses will be completely in distance learning on Friday: Burroughs, Carnegie and Hawthorne elementary schools; Memorial Middle School and East Central Junior High School. Grab and go meal service will be available outside of each school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Three more TPS sites have individual classrooms or grades moving to distance learning. John Hope Franklin Elementary School and Eisenhower International School each have individual classrooms making the shift, along with all first and second grade students at Zarrow International School.

In Owasso, the Seventh Grade Center and Eighth Grade Center will not have in-person classes on Friday. Drive through meal service will be available at each site from 10 a.m. to noon. As per a letter to parents, a decision about Monday’s classes will be announced over the weekend.