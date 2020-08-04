Owasso Public Schools will delay the start of classes and move to distance learning going into the 2020-21 school year, officials announced Tuesday.
District officials said in a letter to parents that they have changed the first day of instruction for all students from Thursday, Aug. 13, to Monday, Aug. 24, and moved solely to a “Pivot from Home” program due to complications related to the coronavirus.
“Our county has continued to show weekly increases in cases of COVID-19 and our local health leaders have urged us to consider learning options other than the traditional classroom setting,” the letter says.
“This decision comes with the goal of protecting our students, staff and community, while also providing the best educational experience possible.”
Through “Pivot from Home,” students will receive instruction and complete assignments from their individual teachers via Google Classroom, with their grades fluctuating based on their academic performance.
Families who previously chose a virtual option with Acellus or Edgenuity will have the opportunity to opt out and move to Google Classroom. Those who choose to stay with their earlier virtual options can change their children’s learning method every nine-week period.
More information about Owasso Public Schools’ distance learning options and details about to the district’s response to COVID-19 can be found at owassops.org.