Owasso high schoolers shifting to distance learning amid growing COVID-19 cases

Owasso high schoolers shifting to distance learning amid growing COVID-19 cases

Districts face significant staffing issues, forcing them to close schools and send students to distance learning

Owasso Public Schools will move its secondary students to distance learning for the remainder of the semester amid COVID-19 concerns.

All ninth- through 12th-grade students are set to “Pivot to Home” starting on Wednesday, Nov. 18, until Dec. 18, Superintendent Amy Fichtner said in a letter to parents.

Students in pre-K through eighth grade will continue to be educated in-person for the remainder of the semester at their respective schools, unless their families have previously chosen a virtual option.

“This action will allow for continuity of instruction for our high school students and more focused delivery of instruction by our teachers,” Fichtner said.

Owasso follows suit with Bixby, Broken Arrow, Union, Glenpool, Skiatook and Jenks in moving secondary students to distance learning until after Thanksgiving break.

OPS currently has 24 positive COVID-19 cases in isolation, as of Tuesday — down about nine from this time last week — according to the district’s website.

Eight school staff, nine elementary students and seven secondary students have been identified as positive cases of the coronavirus, OPS’ web portal shows. As such, those individuals, and 714 people in close contact with them, have been quarantined.

Fichtner said the district has experienced the effects of increased cases in several ways, including more exposures outside the district and a higher number of students and staff in quarantine, along with a potential shortage of teachers — trends her administration is aiming to reverse through this transition.

“We are working diligently to evaluate trends that occurred this fall in the hopes of avoiding any students pivoting to home in the spring semester,” Fichtner said. “However ... we cannot guarantee the course of our district in the future when these decisions are dependent upon COVID’s path.”

During this time, secondary students will receive live instruction from their teachers through Google Classroom. They will also continue to receive school lunches. Activities will continue for ninth- through 12th-graders to the extent possible.

“We all seek the day when COVID is not part of our conversations,” Fichtner said, “but until that day, we will continue working to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on our schools, students and staff.”

More information about OPS and coronavirus-related information for the district can be found at owassops.org.

