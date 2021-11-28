Outdoor education program comes to Hale: 'A unique opportunity' for 'city kids'

“We would love to see more TPS schools do it,” he said. “It’s a unique opportunity in that a lot of inner city kids just don’t have the person to take them out and expose them to hunting and fishing.”

For Hale students, the hunter safety component will largely be book work, but the other material in the curriculum will be covered via hands-on instruction. Although the equipment has not arrived yet, AfterOpp students have already gotten introduced to some archery basics via string bows.

Plans are in the works to introduce students to fishing this spring, including how to bait a hook and cast a line. Jones already has tackle boxes and 50 rods and reels lined up for student use once the weather warms up.

Although the material will require some frank safety talks with his students, Jones said he is more worried about the fishing lessons.

“I’m more concerned on the fishing because say 20 rods and reels are casting at once. What kind of knots are you going to get into when they’re learning how to cast and they can’t cast straight and are going all over the place?” he said with a chuckle.