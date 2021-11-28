Outdoor education program comes to Hale: 'A unique opportunity' for 'city kids'

Jimmie Jones could not believe it when several of his physical education students at Hale Junior High School told him they had never picked up a fishing pole.
With the backing of his principal, Jones will change that by the end of the school year.
Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education approved an agreement earlier this month between the district and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to bring its outdoor education program to the midtown junior high this school year.
Working in conjunction with AfterOpp, which coordinates Hale’s after-school programming, students will be introduced to fishing, bowfishing, archery and hunting safety education.
Kelly Boyer is the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s Archery Education Coordinator and handles the department’s outdoor education trainings and grants.
ODWC’s outdoor education program includes curriculum and training for one or teachers for each participating site. Additionally, participating schools can apply for a grant to help offset the cost of the equipment, such as bows, arrows, targets, rods and reels. For the program at Hale, AfterOpp is helping cover those costs.
Boyer said more than 450 schools across Oklahoma offer the outdoor education program that is coming online at Hale and about 650 had grants just for archery education. However, Hale is just the third TPS site to date to reach out to his office for either program, along with Booker T. Washington and Tulsa MET Junior High.
“We would love to see more TPS schools do it,” he said. “It’s a unique opportunity in that a lot of inner city kids just don’t have the person to take them out and expose them to hunting and fishing.”
For Hale students, the hunter safety component will largely be book work, but the other material in the curriculum will be covered via hands-on instruction. Although the equipment has not arrived yet, AfterOpp students have already gotten introduced to some archery basics via string bows.
Plans are in the works to introduce students to fishing this spring, including how to bait a hook and cast a line. Jones already has tackle boxes and 50 rods and reels lined up for student use once the weather warms up.
Although the material will require some frank safety talks with his students, Jones said he is more worried about the fishing lessons.
“I’m more concerned on the fishing because say 20 rods and reels are casting at once. What kind of knots are you going to get into when they’re learning how to cast and they can’t cast straight and are going all over the place?” he said with a chuckle.
Long term, Jones wants to incorporate hiking and more outdoor activities into his classes not only to complement the hunting and fishing component, but also to just get his students outside, moving and discovering new interests.
“P.E. is not indoor recess,” he said. “It is lifelong activities that kids are taught to be able to use that are effective forms of health and fitness.
“I want the kids to be able to do stuff that they may never had the chance to do or going to get to do elsewhere.”
