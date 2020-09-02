OU's new business dean visits Tulsa as school looks to expand footprint

University of Oklahoma's new business school dean visited Tulsa on Wednesday during an exploratory trip on the university's efforts to expand.
Corey Phelps was named the new dean of OU's Price College of Business earlier this year and began his new role in July. On Wednesday, he met with various stakeholders in Tulsa while exploring the possibility of expanding the business college's footprint to Tulsa.
"The university has a presence in Tulsa, we have faculty members in Tulsa, different colleges have a footprint here ... what does not have a footprint here is the college of business," Phelps said. "There's a very strong interest from the Tulsa business community of having Price College of Business here to offer degree programs, and I think there's an interest from Price College to be in Tulsa."
Phelps joined OU in July after several years at McGill University, located in Montreal, Canada. There, he served as Marcel Desautels Faculty Fellow and associate dean of executive programs and education at the Desautels Faculty of Management.
OU Interim President Joseph Harroz described Phelps in a previous statement as all-star talent who will "drive the Price College of Business to even greater heights."
“Dr. Phelps is an innovative, strategic leader, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the University of Oklahoma,” Harroz said. “His collaborative approach inspires his colleagues and students alike to deliver results."
Phelps was credited with helping to grow McGill Desautels' annual revenue and surplus from executive education by about 25% during his tenure there, according to a news release.
"One of the things we do well at OU and at Price College is we keep our fingers on the pulse of industry," Phelps said. "We understand what are the skills that companies need to be successful and we design our curriculum to fit those needs."
Before his role at McGill Desautels, Phelps served at HEC Paris, an international business school, and the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business. During his career, Phelps has lived and worked in the U.S., France and Canada and has taught or consulted in 20 countries in most regions of the world.
Part of his aspirations for his role at Price College and OU is to see it rise from a Top 50 institution to a Top 25. Among his ideas to reach that stature are encouraging the university's academia to communicate with a broader audience and encouraging more collaboration with other colleges at the university.
"We need to figure out how we can work together to help create more start-ups that are going to create more job opportunities for the people of Oklahoma, that are going to increase the standard of Oklahoma, that's going to attract outside investment to Oklahoma," Phelps said. "OU can be that engine, but it can only be that engine when the different units work together."
Part of what attracted Phelps, in the same vein as those aspirations, was the university's Innovation Hub, which supports new ventures, innovation and entrepreneurship through prototyping, events and coaching.
