OU's new business dean visits Tulsa as school looks to expand footprint

Phelps was credited with helping to grow McGill Desautels' annual revenue and surplus from executive education by about 25% during his tenure there, according to a news release.

"One of the things we do well at OU and at Price College is we keep our fingers on the pulse of industry," Phelps said. "We understand what are the skills that companies need to be successful and we design our curriculum to fit those needs."

Before his role at McGill Desautels, Phelps served at HEC Paris, an international business school, and the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business. During his career, Phelps has lived and worked in the U.S., France and Canada and has taught or consulted in 20 countries in most regions of the world.

Part of his aspirations for his role at Price College and OU is to see it rise from a Top 50 institution to a Top 25. Among his ideas to reach that stature are encouraging the university's academia to communicate with a broader audience and encouraging more collaboration with other colleges at the university.