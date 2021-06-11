OU-Tulsa president to resign at end of July

University of Oklahoma-Tulsa President John H. Schumann is resigning at the end of July, OU officials announced Friday.

Schumann, a medical doctor who has been president of the Tulsa campus for more than six years, is leaving to take a clinical position with Oak Street Health, officials said.

James J. Sluss Jr., currently associate vice president for academic affairs, will serve as acting president after Schumann’s resignation takes effect July 30.

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in a statement: “Though we are sad to lose him, President Schumann’s return to the health care field further illustrates his commitment to OU’s fundamental purpose of changing lives. We’ve benefited from his leadership at OU-Tulsa, and we’re incredibly thankful for the impact he has had.”

Schumann, who has filled the post since January 2015, said: “It has been my honor and pleasure to serve as the president of OU-Tulsa.

“The students, faculty and staff at OU-Tulsa truly showed the ‘Sooner Spirit’ every day even during a global pandemic that touched all of our lives. I am proud of what we have accomplished at this outstanding institution, and I know that the great work here will continue.”