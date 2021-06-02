OU to get back painting looted by Nazis after Jewish family's heir renounces ownership

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Nazi-looted painting will rotate back to a Norman museum after months of legal conflict between the University of Oklahoma and a Holocaust survivor whose family’s art collection was stolen during World War II.

Leone Meyer, 81, has agreed to cede her title, interests and all standing in connection to the 1886 Camille Pissarro painting “Shepherdess Bringing in Sheep” to the university and the OU Foundation.

French artist Camille Pissarro's 1886 painting "Berg re Rentrant des Moutons" (Shepherdess Bringing in Sheep) will return in July to the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art on the University of Oklahoma's Norman campus. The German Army stole the painting from a Jewish family in 1941 during the Nazi occupation of France.

In turn, OU and its foundation have agreed to give up ownership of the artwork in the future to a French public institution or the U.S. Art in Embassies program. The university has not decided yet where it will transfer the painting’s title.