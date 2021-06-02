 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU to get back painting looted by Nazis after Jewish family's heir renounces ownership
0 comments

OU to get back painting looted by Nazis after Jewish family's heir renounces ownership

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Nazi-looted painting will rotate back to a Norman museum after months of legal conflict between the University of Oklahoma and a Holocaust survivor whose family’s art collection was stolen during World War II.

Leone Meyer, 81, has agreed to cede her title, interests and all standing in connection to the 1886 Camille Pissarro painting “Shepherdess Bringing in Sheep” to the university and the OU Foundation.

French artist Camille Pissarro's 1886 painting "Berg re Rentrant des Moutons" (Shepherdess Bringing in Sheep) will return in July to the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art on the University of Oklahoma's Norman campus. The German Army stole the painting from a Jewish family in 1941 during the Nazi occupation of France.

In turn, OU and its foundation have agreed to give up ownership of the artwork in the future to a French public institution or the U.S. Art in Embassies program. The university has not decided yet where it will transfer the painting’s title.

“Shepherdess Bringing in Sheep” is scheduled to return to Norman on July 16 after spending five years in Paris at the Musee d’Orsay.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gigantic sinkhole appears in central Mexico, worrying locals

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Summer school meets summer camp
Education

Summer school meets summer camp

  • Updated

Several area school districts, including Union, Bixby and Tulsa are using federal COVID-19 relief funds to take a summer camp-style approach to summer school to encourage student participation while addressing pandemic-induced needs. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News