OU renews pledge to take 'all qualified applicants' for nursing program next year

Continuing an effort to relieve the shortage of nurses across the state, the University of Oklahoma will again accept all eligible applicants for its College of Nursing next year, officials told the Tulsa World this week.
The college ordinarily takes only about 20% of applicants, but last year it accepted all 555 students who met the admission requirements.
“We didn't lower standards,” said Dean Julie Hoff. “We decided that we would accommodate everyone who met the prerequisites.”
Some of the admitted students, however, ultimately chose to go to different schools, putting this fall’s enrollment at 460, an increase of 103 students in the undergraduate nursing program, Hoff said.
To keep the same quality of education with the higher enrollment, OU added 10 full-time faculty positions and brought in “a host of adjunct faculty” to keep class sizes the same, she said.
“We've made a lot of investment in facilities,” Hoff said. “And we've made huge investments in simulation. We have one of the most state-of-the-art simulation programs in the state.”
The college is now taking applications for fall ’23 and again will not turn away any qualified applicants, Hoff said. She expects next fall’s enrollment to remain about the same as this year’s.
While boosting undergraduate enrollment, OU’s nursing program has also been growing the number of graduate students, who earn the advanced degrees necessary to teach at the college level.
“You can't build one side of the equation without building the other, Hoff said, explaining that graduate enrollment skyrocketed from 144 last year to 205 this fall.
Oklahoma ranks 46th in the nation in nurses per capita. Among other effects, the shortage limits the number of patients that hospitals can accept even if beds are available.
The new nursing students will reach the workforce as soon as June 2024, or even August ’23 for those who choose the accelerated program. But Oklahoma will have to ensure that the new nurses remain in the state, Hoff said.
“Create really wonderful, inviting work environments that are flexible,” she urged employers. “Meet the nurses where they and create the kind of workplace they desire, where they can continue to learn and grow.”
About half a million health care workers have left their jobs in the US since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
States that will need nurses the most by 2030
#51. Washington D.C.
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 282.6%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 2,300
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 8,800
- Projected surplus of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 38.5%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 1,300
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 1,800
Washington D.C. is one of the few places that will experience a surplus of both registered nurses and licensed practical nurses over the next decade, thanks in large part to its relatively small population. Still, the capital offers
a loan repayment program, covering up to $83,500 for registered nurses, which works to ensure the states won't lure away all of their best candidates.
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#50. Wyoming
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 50.9%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 5,500
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 8,300
- Projected surplus of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 12.5%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 1,600
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 1,800
Wyoming is one of the country’s more rural states with very little in the way of major metropolitan areas. As a result, it can be difficult for nurses and other healthcare professionals, especially those who are new to the state, to identify hospitals and medical centers in need of employees.
The Wyoming Health Resources Network, an organization that works free of charge to match professionals with offices in need, is a useful resource for licensed RNs and LPNs looking to fill the nursing gap.
Canva
#49. New Mexico
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 44.9%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 21,600
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 31,300
- Projected surplus of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 0.0%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 4,900
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 4,900
In November 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, New Mexico found itself short some 6,000 nurses and counting, as professionals fell ill or left the field. As a result, the University of New Mexico pledged $30 million for the construction of a new
College of Nursing building that will be designed to attract more students and allow them to obtain a top-of-the-line education. Post-graduation, New Mexico Health Resources, Inc., an organization founded in 1981, will help connect these newly minted nurses to the organizations that need them most.
Canva
#48. Ohio
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 37.0%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 132,800
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 181,900
- Projected surplus of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 8.1%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 50,800
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 54,900
Some good news came out of the state of Ohio earlier this month when it was announced that nursing schools were experiencing
record rates of application as a result of the pandemic. While this by no means ensures that potential shortages will be covered, if enrollment and graduation rates remain high, these deficits may not be as severe. Current and future licensed nurses in the state can find support and resources through the Ohio Nurses Association, which was founded in 1904.
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#47. Vermont
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 36.8%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 6,800
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 9,300
- Projected surplus of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 4.2%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 2,400
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 2,500
Nursing graduates (RNs, LPNs, or nurse practitioners) who are struggling to pay off their student debt or handle their loans may want to consider moving to Vermont. The state offers
several repayment and assistance programs that make handling debt easier. There are also more nurses per capita here than in other states on average, which means those looking to build a community of peers will have a much easier go of it than nurses in Wyoming, for example.
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#46. Kansas
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 36.1%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 34,900
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 47,500
- Projected surplus of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 26.3%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 11,400
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 14,400
Anxieties about potential nursing shortages in Kansas have led to
legislation that allocates $1.8 million in state funding for nursing program development in the state’s public and private universities. Since the bill was enacted in 2006, program quality has increased, NCLEX scores have gone up, and pass rates have improved. For this reason, students considering enrolling in undergraduate or graduate-level nursing programs would do well to consider a school in the Midwestern state.
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#45. Nevada
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 31.4%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 25,800
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 33,900
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 19.2%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 5,200
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 4,200
Ranking 49th in the nation for the number of nurses per capita, Nevada must act fast if they hope to obtain a sufficient number of nurses for their growing and aging population. A proposed Assembly Bill, 142, aims to do just that. If passed, the bill would add Nevada to
the nursing licensure compact, a group of states that will honor each other’s nursing licenses and allow nurses to move around and work without obtaining new paperwork each time.
Canva
#44. Arkansas
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 30.3%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 32,300
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 42,100
- Projected surplus of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 14.1%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 15,600
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 17,800
With
one of the lowest pay rates in the nation, Arkansas will be forced to get creative if it hopes to attract and keep the thousands of new nurses they’ll need in the future. One hospital, Saline Memorial, is certainly trying: It launched a mentorship program for new nurses in the midst of the pandemic. The program was designed to help new graduates find their footing so they’d stay with the profession even while being completely overwhelmed by the pandemic. The program’s success appears to indicate that other hospitals in the state may set up similar initiatives.
Eduardo Medrano // Shutterstock
#40. Idaho
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 23.5%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 15,300
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 18,900
- Projected surplus of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 4.9%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 4,100
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 4,300
Officials in Idaho are sure that the best way to avoid a nursing shortage in their state is by
fostering connections between individuals and the communities where they work. One way the state is building these connections is the Idaho Education Incentive Loan Forgiveness program. The program promises financial assistance to Idaho high school students, who enroll in a state college or university’s nursing program, then pledge to work in the area for at least two years post-graduation.
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#39. Missouri
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 22.8%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 73,200
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 89,900
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 17.4%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 28,100
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 23,200
In 2019, Missouri began tackling its nursing shortage problem by implementing
the “earn while you learn” model. This program allowed fourth-semester, associate-degree-earning nurses to bring home a wage while finishing out their education. The idea being that the faster students can get a paycheck the more likely they’ll be to begin a program in the first place.
Jon Rehg // Shutterstock
#38. Florida
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 22.4%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 240,000
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 293,700
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 12.3%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 83,900
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 73,600
One of the states hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida has also experienced
one of the highest rates of nurse loss in the country as health care professionals have fled due to unsafe conditions and burnout. While the last year has only amplified the already-dire situation, some schools, like Premier Nursing Academy, are working hard to offset the losses. In December 2020, the school announced the launching of a free, state-approved program that would train CNAs in just four weeks.
Christopher A. Salerno // Shutterstock
#35. Hawaii
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 20.0%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 16,500
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 19,800
- Projected surplus of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 9.3%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 4,300
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 4,700
In 2018, Hawaii was recognized as
one of the worst states in the country for nurse burnout by Medicare Health Plans. While the pandemic certainly hasn’t helped the situation, the island state has taken measures to attract more nurses to ease the burden. Public and private agencies have been working to attract out-of-state nurses with stipends, bonuses, and subsidized housing, hoping the benefits will outweigh any potential costs.
cleanfotos // Shutterstock
#34. Rhode Island
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 20.0%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 12,500
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 15,000
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 4.2%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 2,400
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 2,300
Even the smallest state in the nation can’t escape the impending nursing shortage. In an attempt to staunch the flow of those leaving the profession, the
Department of Health offers a loan repayment program for nurses and health professionals who choose to work in public or private nonprofit hospitals and clinics.
Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock
#33. Kentucky
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 19.6%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 53,700
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 64,200
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 16.3%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 17,200
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 14,400
In early 2020, Kentucky’s governor, Andy Beshear,
awarded a $500,000 grant to a program that would introduce teens in rural communities to the realities of nursing. The program, which seeks to better prepare students for the field, is predicted to push some 480 students into nursing. This program, which will help cover the predicted shortage and boost the local economy, is just one of several of its type in the state.
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#32. Indiana
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 18.6%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 75,300
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 89,300
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 26.0%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 26,900
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 19,900
Indiana is taking an innovative approach in solving the nursing crisis:
nursing pools. These units work in a similar way to substitute teachers, in that nurses apply to any hospital where there’s a need, but can work in different units or locations as often as necessary. This differs from traditional nursing, where a nurse works in one department or on a single floor throughout the duration of their contract.
Canva
#31. Nebraska
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 16.5%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 21,200
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 24,700
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 7.7%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 6,500
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 6,000
During the height of the second wave of the pandemic, Nebraska’s Department of Health
launched a new website designed to help close the current and future gap in nursing. The website connects CNAs, LPNs, and RNs to both employment and volunteer opportunities at hospitals and clinics in need. One of the challenges many willing nurses face, especially those from out of state, is identifying where jobs are available—this website eliminates that hurdle.
Aspects and Angles // Shutterstock
#30. Maryland
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 16.4%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 73,900
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 86,000
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 42.6%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 19,700
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 11,300
As the United States enters this next stage of the pandemic—vaccine distribution—the need for nurses isn’t dying down. Maryland is tackling its shortage of licensed professionals by
allowing nursing students to practice ahead of licensure in areas like administering vaccines, even offering them academic credit in exchange for their participation. Many nursing programs have also let students begin clinicals ahead of schedule or graduate early, which should help with shortages both now and in the long run.
Richard Thornton // Shutterstock
#29. Colorado
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 14.7%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 63,200
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 72,500
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 16.8%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 12,500
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 10,400
Pipeline issues abound in Colorado as they do in many other states, which is why some schools have begun offering concurrent enrollment programs that allow students to obtain associate's degrees through a community college, while also working on their BSN at a larger university. In a similar vein, many colleges have also begun offering telepresence courses that allow currently accredited faculty to teach at multiple locations of a school at once, circumventing the shortage of faculty in general.
Jim Lambert // Shutterstock
#28. Utah
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 13.9%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 29,400
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 33,500
- Projected surplus of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 34.0%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 5,000
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 6,700
Like many other states, Utah
created a temporary apprentice license in late 2020 to help move more nurses into overwhelmed hospitals. While there’s currently no word on how long the license will remain in effect, making it permanent could go a long way in easing the burden health care workers will face in the next decade.
Canva
#27. North Carolina
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 13.9%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 118,600
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 135,100
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 30.5%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 35,100
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 24,400
North Carolina is not one of the many states creating new laws and passing bills to help with the nursing crisis. At the start of the year, the
North Carolina Board of Nursing changed a rule requiring 80% of a program’s faculty to hold a master’s degree (up from 50%). These upper-level degrees are costly and time-consuming to obtain, meaning that when faced with getting one or leaving the field, many current faculty will likely walk away, forcing programs to turn down potential students.
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#26. Oklahoma
— Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 13.5%
— 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 40,600
— 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 46,100
— Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 11.5%
— 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 20,800
— 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 18,400
Oklahoma has announced that it will make it easier for trained nurses with inactive licenses to re-up their certifications. The
refresher course now can be partially completed online and finished in half the time it used to take. This move will help bring more nurses to the floor as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down and may encourage nurses to return to the profession long-term and decrease projected shortages.
Canva
#25. Tennessee
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 10.2%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 82,200
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 90,600
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 21.9%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 37,900
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 29,600
Many states have begun to promote Nursing Corps and loan repayment programs in order to attract more nurses to the field. In Tennessee, for example, nurses can have
85% of their remaining loans paid off in exchange for a two-year commitment at one of the state’s hospitals or mental health institutions. These programs are especially attractive for those who feel the cost of education is a barrier to entering the field.
Drone Trekkers // Shutterstock
#24. Delaware
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 9.4%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 12,800
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 14,000
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 6.7%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 4,500
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 4,200
One solution to the nursing crisis that’s currently being discussed in Delaware is
an increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates. The state is doing better than most when it comes to having enough nurses to staff its hospitals and weather a pandemic, but when it comes to home nursing—a less often discussed but still vital part of the health care system—the state is struggling. Medicaid reimbursement rates, which inform home nurses hourly rates, haven’t risen since 2006, which means many nurses are choosing to work in hospitals and clinics where the pay is higher.
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#23. New York
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 9.3%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 195,200
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 213,400
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 5.8%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 62,500
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 58,900
New York is home to the largest nurses’ union in the country,
a coalition of some 42,000 frontline workers. While the state still struggles to get a handle on its projected shortages, which have only worsened during the pandemic, the union offers support for over-stretched and burnt-out professionals. Nursing unions aren’t incredibly common in this country, so the fact that such a massive and powerful body exists may be a draw in and of itself.
tetiana.photographer // Shutterstock
#22. Connecticut
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 8.8%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 40,000
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 43,500
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 16.7%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 13,200
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 11,000
In Connecticut, the hospitals, rather than the state, have taken on the bulk of the work of attracting and retaining nurses. Through
mentoring programs, a promise to promote internally, and residencies, the organizations are doing their best to ensure employees feel equipped and supported to thrive in and stick with their careers.
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#21. Wisconsin
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 8.6%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 72,000
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 78,200
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 9.4%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 18,000
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 16,300
The Wisconsin Nurses Association and Administers of Nursing Education of Wisconsin in March 2021
requested $10 million from the state to address the nursing crisis. If their request is granted, the money will be used to forgive the student loans of all nurses who agree to teach for a minimum of three years in one of Wisconsin’s nursing programs. With more teachers in the schools, more nursing students can be accepted, creating more professionals to fill empty floor roles.
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#20. Washington
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 7.8%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 79,100
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 85,300
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 27.3%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 18,700
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 13,600
Current and future nurses in Washington state have access to the
Washington State Nurses Foundation, an organization that works to fund nursing scholarships and support nurses in need. WSNF’s Nurses Emergency Assistance Grants offer $500 to recipients facing financial hardship and are intended to help pay for personal and family expenses.
Roung Chanthasiri // Shutterstock
#19. North Dakota
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 7.6%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 9,200
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 9,900
- Projected surplus of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 14.7%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 3,400
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 3,900
A little over a year ago,
North Dakota launched a program that pays health care facilities if they can attract out-of-state nurses who pledge to work in the state for at least four years. This incentive program means that hospitals and clinics can offer perks, like bonuses and moving, even while salaries may not be able to rival those found in neighboring states. Sen. David Hogue said that the task force who came up with the idea found that the grant “would do more to bring in and retain nurses than spending money on education and scholarships.”
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#18. Alabama
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 6.6%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 79,800
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 85,100
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 31.9%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 30,100
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 20,500
Alabama believes that the answer to its projected shortage is increasing its spending on nursing education. In January 2021, the
University of Alabama announced it would be doubling the size of its nursing program and would open a $14 million, 32,000-square-foot building expansion to house them all. This means that they will be able to graduate well over 550 students each year, which can go a long way toward meeting the 10,000 LPN deficit.
Canva
#15. New Hampshire
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 5.4%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 20,200
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 21,300
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 37.3%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 7,500
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 4,700
Just a few short weeks ago, the Department of Labor
awarded the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center $2.5 million in funding to help fill holes in the state’s rural health care system. The money will be used for training programs and tuition support, opening doors for folks who want to work in health care but can’t afford the education or would otherwise struggle to begin.
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#11. Illinois
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 2.6%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 139,400
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 143,000
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 7.3%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 37,100
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 34,400
While Nevada is just considering joining the Nurse Licensure Compact,
Illinois has already made the leap. In March 2021, the state passed a bill that allows nurses from 34 other states to work in Illinois without having to reapply for licensure. This move is sure to bring in hundreds of new nurses over the next decade, significantly closing the gap between the number of nurses needed and the number available.
Dominique Robinson // Shutterstock
#10. Massachusetts
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 2.2%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 89,300
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 91,300
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 17.9%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 20,100
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 16,500
Another factor that acts as a deterrent for those considering entering the nursing field is pay. Some states, like South Dakota and Montana, are known for their low mean wages. This isn’t the case in Massachusetts where
the mean salary for an RN is $89,000 and the mean salary for a nurse practitioner is $120,000. The above-average pay is certainly an incentive for nurses looking to put down roots.
Chris Schneider Capdevila // Shutterstock
#9. Montana
- Projected surplus of registered nurses in 2030: 1.7%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 12,100
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 12,300
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 17.6%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 3,400
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 2,800
One commonly cited obstacle for individuals considering a nursing degree is money: A four-year BSN program often doesn’t come cheap. In Montana, licensed nurses working in state prisons or hospitals can apply for a loan reimbursement program called the
Montana Institutional Nursing Incentive Program, which helps offset these costs in exchange for working locally after graduation. The program has contributed to the surplus of RNs in the state, and a similar program for LPNs could go a long way in offsetting the shortage.
Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
#7. Georgia
- Projected shortage of registered nurses in 2030: 2.2%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 101,000
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 98,800
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 28.9%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 36,300
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 25,800
At least three schools in Georgia—
South College, Albany State University, and Georgia State University—are offering new and innovative program options for would-be-nurses, in order to prevent the projected 2.2% shortage they’ll be facing in the next 10 years. One notable program, a partnership between the Phoebe Putney Health System and Albany State University, targets high school students, hoping to inspire them to careers in health care before they even enroll in college. Current nurses can find support and education opportunities through the Georgia Nurses Association.
Spotmatik Ltd // Shutterstock
#6. Texas
- Projected shortage of registered nurses in 2030: 5.9%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 269,300
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 253,400
- Projected shortage of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 29.3%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 114,400
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 80,900
Texas is yet another state facing a shortage of nurses thanks to underequipped nursing programs that don’t have the resources necessary to accept all of their qualified applicants. In response to this issue, the UT Southwestern Medical Center partnered with the University of Texas at Arlington’s College of Nursing and Health Innovation in late 2020 to greatly expand its online nursing program, making it
the largest public program of its type in the entire country. This single program has the potential to turn out thousands of LPNs and RNs, who could then close the gap.
Jiujiuer // Shutterstock
#5. New Jersey
- Projected shortage of registered nurses in 2030: 11.2%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 102,200
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 90,800
- Projected surplus of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 11.3%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 27,400
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 30,500
One of the primary reasons for the projected nursing shortage in New Jersey is a lack of
qualified educators who are able to train prospective nurses, resulting in thousands of potential students being turned away from programs each year. The New Jersey Nursing Initiative is working to fix the supply issue by investing millions of dollars in education, reshaping curricula, and helping potential educators pay for upper-level degrees. The organization and its mission could be a huge draw for nurses looking to leave the floor while remaining in the field or new nurses who may hope to teach someday.
Brian E Kushner // Shutterstock
#4. California
- Projected shortage of registered nurses in 2030: 11.5%
--- 2030 projected demand for registered nurses: 387,900
--- 2030 projected supply of registered nurses: 343,400
- Projected surplus of licensed practical nurses in 2030: 3.1%
--- 2030 projected demand for licensed practical nurses: 117,400
--- 2030 projected supply of licensed practical nurses: 121,000
While it’s been a known fact for years that California will be at the center of the nursing shortage crisis come 2030, the
COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the issue. At two separate points over the last year the state, namely the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas, has been the epicenter of the pandemic, and its 300,000 nurses have been stretched to their limits. The concern now is that many nurses, especially older ones, will retire early due to the stress and over concern for their own health and well-being, which will only make the projected 11.5% shortage happen before 2030.
Ringo Chiu // Shutterstock
