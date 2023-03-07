The first degree program and director for a planned polytechnic institute at OU-Tulsa have received their official thumbs up.

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents on Tuesday approved creation of a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity program to be offered at OU Polytechnic, which is anticipated to launch in Tulsa in 2024.

Teri Reed, who was announced previously as the pick for the institute's director, also received the regents' official approval Tuesday.

Reed, an OU alumna and internationally recognized leader in the field of engineering education, comes to OU from the University of Cincinnati, where she has served as assistant vice president of faculty research development, among other roles.

"Putting forth the first degree program for the OU Polytechnic Institute, as well as welcoming Teri Reed as its director, are two important milestones as we prepare for the institute’s launch next year," OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in a press release.

"We are eager to contribute our academic and research excellence toward the region's workforce needs and opportunities, and with Dr. Reed at the helm, the OU Polytechnic Institute will position our state, our graduates and all Oklahomans for a prosperous future."

The regents also expanded the university's online offerings Tuesday with approval of three online master's degree programs, including the addition of an online option for the Master of Public Health degree program, which will focus on population and community health.

The new online public health degree aligns with OU's goal to increase enrollment in key health professions, with the ultimate goal of improving health outcomes in Oklahoma, officials said.

Also approved were a Master of Science in Sustainable Architecture and a Master of Arts in Museum Studies, both of which will be offered online.

The proposed degree offerings will now go to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for final approval.