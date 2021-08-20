OU, OSU welcome record-breaking, diverse freshman classes

The 2021 fall semester is underway at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University, and both universities are boasting historic enrollments.

In a statement released Friday, OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. announced that the university's incoming freshman class is “the largest, most diverse, and most academically qualified class in (OU’s) history.”

The freshmen class sits as 4,600 enrollees, 25% of whom are first-generation students. This puts OU’s undergraduate enrollment at 21,768 students, according to U.S. News & World Report.

In Stillwater, OSU President Kayse Shrum welcomed students to campus at Friday’s freshman convocation ceremony. OSU anticipates its second-largest incoming class and the largest one-year increase in new transfer students in school history.

OSU’s incoming class has 4,280 first-time students, putting OSU’s total undergraduate count at 24,580 students.

Fall 2021 also marks OSU’s most diverse freshman class on record. Among the incoming class, 30% of students represent historically marginalized and underrepresented students, and nearly 20% are first-generation students.