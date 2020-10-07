OU, OSU change spring semester calendar amid COVID-19 concerns

OSU President Burns Hargis said in an email to students Tuesday that he is proud of students’ efforts so far this fall to keep the community safe, but he said it won’t be any easier in the coming semester.

“This has been a challenging time but we have worked together diligently to deliver both in-person and online classes successfully,” Hargis said in a press release. “In the weeks and months ahead, we must remain mindful of the responsibility each of us has to our greater campus community to keep everyone well and safe.

“My highest priority is the health and wellbeing of our campus community while at the same time preserving our academic mission and providing our students with what they need to secure a quality education.”

University of Tulsa spokeswoman Mona Chamberlin said that in June, TU announced that classes for the spring 2021 semester would begin Jan. 19.

“In September, the university surveyed faculty, staff and students about spring break options for 2021 after it was determined that a traditional March spring break was not a safe option in light of the pandemic,” she said in a written statement.

“Nearly 80% of survey respondents preferred a full five-day break April 19-23, which means on-campus instruction will end April 16.