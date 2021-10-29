 Skip to main content
OU, OSU announce COVID vaccine mandate for employees
OU, OSU announce COVID vaccine mandate for employees

  • Updated
OU and OSU campuses

University of Oklahoma campus in Norman (left) and Oklahoma State University in Stillwater (right). Tulsa World file photo

OKLAHOMA CITY - The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University said all employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, except those who legally qualify for a medical or religious exemption.

