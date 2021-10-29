OKLAHOMA CITY - The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University said all employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, except those who legally qualify for a medical or religious exemption.
OU, OSU announce COVID vaccine mandate for employees
- By Nuria Martinez-Keel, The Oklahoman
