OU launches public phase of 'unprecedented' $2 billion fundraising campaign

A $2 billion University of Oklahoma fundraising campaign that will benefit all of the university's campuses, including OU-Tulsa, is now entering its public phase, OU announced Friday.

Billed as the largest such campaign in the history of Oklahoma higher education, OU's seven-year "Lead On: The University of Oklahoma's Campaign for the Future" was given a "quiet" launch in July 2020.

Since that time, it's been gaining momentum, officials said, and so far $600 million has been raised toward the goal. The campaign will conclude June 30, 2027.

"We see this as an extraordinary opportunity to shape our future into what we've always dreamed of but never before been equipped to do until now," OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said.

"Our goal is incredibly ambitious, but we know that through the unwavering loyalty of our OU family, we will seize this moment to build upon our storied legacy. Together, we will achieve nothing short of transformational."

All three of OU's campuses — in Norman, Oklahoma City and Tulsa — will benefit from the campaign, which will provide support for students, faculty and programs.

The campaign, consistent with the university's "Lead On, University" Strategic Plan, prioritizes increasing access through enhanced student support and programming, fostering faculty growth, creating research opportunities and encouraging a welcoming campus culture.

Central to it is a $500 million commitment to scholarship and student support and a $300 million commitment to support the strategic recruitment and retention of talented faculty.

"The 'Lead On Campaign for the Future' is ambitious, far-reaching and unprecedented in OU's history," OU Board of Regents Chairman Frank Keating said. "But, as with every effort taken at the University of Oklahoma, the campaign has at its core the goal of changing the lives for the better of our most important family members — our students. On their behalf, we dream no small dreams."

"Lead On" is the university's first comprehensive campaign in over 20 years and comes on the heels of back-to-back record fundraising years for OU.

For more information about the "Lead On" campaign and how to support it, visit oufoundation.org.