OU hosts national security leaders for inaugural aerospace and defense symposium

NORMAN — National security experts representing the defense industry, government and academia will be at the University of Oklahoma on Thursday for a first-time gathering.

The Oklahoma Aerospace & Defense Innovation Institute Symposium will be held at the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History on the Norman campus.

Hosted by OU’s recently established Oklahoma Aerospace & Defense Innovation Institute, the event is expected to become a recurring one, officials said.

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said that given current world events, the symposium couldn’t be more timely. Moreover, with OU’s prioritizing of aerospace and defense, the university is the right place to have it, he said.

“One of our most important obligations as a comprehensive public research institution is to contribute our expertise toward the betterment of society,” Harroz said.

“Through a strategic combination of OU’s groundbreaking capabilities in applied research and an ever-growing network of industry and government partnerships, OU is poised to lead the nation in supporting America’s national security strategy. I look forward to welcoming such a distinguished group of thought leaders to our campus.”

Symposium speakers include Ellen Lord, former U.S. undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment; retired Air Force Gen. Herbert “Hawk” Carlisle, former president and CEO of the National Defense Industrial Association; and Mark Lewis, executive director of the National Defense Industrial Association’s Emerging Technologies Institute and former U.S. Department of Defense director of research and engineering.

U.S. Reps. Tom Cole and Stephanie Bice and Boeing Executive Vice President Leanne Caret are also scheduled to speak.

The symposium will also feature panels discussing warfare in the era of social media, counter-unmanned-aircraft-systems technologies, security implications of emerging technologies and climate security.

The institute was established in 2021 by OU’s Office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships.

Featured video: OSU announces launch of Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education