NORMAN — University of Oklahoma officials aren’t claiming the school has always made the most prudent decisions in its spending.

But after being singled out as one of higher education’s biggest spenders in a recent national story, they say it’s important to understand how things have changed since fiscal responsibility became a renewed emphasis.

In a Wall Street Journal article Aug. 10, OU and other national public universities were spotlighted for their spending records over the past two decades. The spending was called into question in light of rising tuitions and the nation’s $1.6 trillion federal student debt crisis.

According to the WSJ: “The nation’s best known schools have been on an unfettered spending spree” — with the bill ultimately getting passed on to students.

Along with OU, the Universities of Kentucky, Connecticut, Florida and Penn State University were featured in the article, which noted that the schools have paid for their “sprees” in part by raising tuition, requiring many students to take on more debt.

OU, the article added, hit students with some of the biggest tuition increases, with per-student tuition and fees rising by 166% since 2002, the highest increase of any flagship university.

At the same time, OU spent lavishly. That included $14.3 million to buy and renovate an Italian monastery for its study-abroad program. The school also borrowed hundreds of millions of dollars for new dormitories and building upgrades.

Responding to the article’s findings, OU Board of Regents Chair Natalie Shirley wrote in a recent opinion column that when she joined the board in 2018, “it was clear there were unsustainable inefficiencies in the way it was operating.”

But that was then, she emphasized. Then-Gov. Mary Fallin “directed our regents to be highly involved and to make the institution rigorously accountable,” Shirley wrote.

Holding tuitions flat initially while implementing difficult cutbacks, the goal was to trim the budget while continuing to offer a superior educational experience.

As a result, OU has been able to cut around $140 million annually from its operating budget, and today, the university is “healthier and stronger than ever,” Shirley wrote.

One key to the effort, she added, was hiring Joseph Harroz Jr. as president in 2019.

“He is well-grounded in the fiscal realities of higher education,” Shirley wrote.

Harroz, who was interviewed by the WSJ, acknowledged there’s been an “arms race” mentality across higher education, as schools competed for the best students.

But in trying to compete, he said, OU did not maintain long-term budget plans or prioritize its needs over its wishes.

Harroz set about changing that.

“One of my first priorities as president,” he said in a statement to the Tulsa World, “was to take an unflinching look at the school’s financial realities and implement a discipline to ensure our long-term financial health and full accountability to our stakeholders.”

The $140 million spending cut, he added, was accomplished at the same time the average annual cost of tuition and fees was decreased by 6% for Oklahoma residents.

Moreover, OU continues to prioritize need-based aid, which has grown 48% in the past five years. “Need-based aid is a major component of the $2 billion fundraising campaign we launched last fall, and designates $500 million toward scholarships and student support,” Harroz said.

Today, over half of Oklahoma undergraduates leave school debt-free, and officials expect to keep improving on that percentage.

Playing catch-up

For its article, the Wall Street Journal said it examined financial statements from 50 “flagships” (typically the oldest public school in each state) and adjusted for inflation.

Perhaps the most eye-popping fact relating to OU was that 166% per-student tuition and fees increase, highest among all 50 flagship schools.

OU officials said that number needs to viewed in context, however. Most of the increase, they added, came two decades ago when the school was forced to play catch-up.

In the early 2000s, Oklahoma public higher education institutions had fallen far behind their peer institutions in tuition and fees, limiting their ability to offer similar amenities and compete for students.

In response, state lawmakers handed over tuition-setting authority to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, which in turn implemented increases over five years.

All Oklahoma public institutions emerged closer to peer averages in tuition, with OU more in line with other flagship universities.

Some more nuance related to the 166%: Officials say it’s important to consider OU’s growing ratio of nonresident to resident students.

Since 2002, the percentage of nonresidents has increased from 25% to 43%. On average, a nonresident student pays two times in net tuition and fees what a student from Oklahoma pays, in effect helping subsidize the latter.

As for the former Italian monastery highlighted in the article, officials said it, too, deserves a closer look.

Harroz told the WSJ that acquiring the facility today “wouldn’t be the best use of capital dollars.”

But having the monastery, which was paid for by a mix of private gifts and university funds, has driven program growth, officials said. And having a good study-abroad program is necessary today to competing with other schools nationally.

Based in the city of Arezzo in Tuscany, Italy, OU’s program started in 2005 with 13 students and no permanent facility.

Today, it offers up to 20 programs with between 350-400 students participating each summer. Fall and spring semester programs currently host up to 80 students annually.

What’s more, starting in 2024, OU is partnering with Oklahoma State University to expand the program, enabling OSU students and faculty to participate.

The end result of all the investment in the program, including acquiring it a permanent home, is a program that can compete with similar ones nationally.

Today, OU’s study-abroad program is “an affordable international option for most majors,” Harroz said. “And it provides transformative life experiences, as well as internships that effectively serve as an entry point into the global job market.”

Shirley said while the WSJ made some important points regarding the state of higher education, they missed some significant ones about OU.

The past five years have seen regents working “aggressively,” striking a balance between trimming the budget while not sacrificing on education or experience.

“Gov. Stitt and his predecessor, Gov. Fallin, expect OU’s leadership to be ever-vigilant with costs while remaining true to our responsibility to provide students with the faculty, resources, training and experiences to empower them for a lifetime,” Shirley said. “That is both a privilege and our obligation.”

