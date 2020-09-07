OSU's Project ECHO helping school leaders, teachers adjust to educating during a pandemic

OSU Center for Health Sciences began its own Project ECHO program in 2017, which now includes nearly a dozen health care lines focusing on everything from substance abuse, mental health, to HIV and high-risk pregnancies.

A couple of years ago, OSU added the ECHO Education program to educate rural school administrators about the possibilities of virtual learning.

“We thought if this works in medicine, it could certainly work in education,” Johnson said. “We adopted the protocol and the infrastructure for education and focused on district leaders. If the leaders buy into it, that will trickle down to other educators.”

At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister quickly engaged the ECHO Education program to help get information that school leaders and teachers were desperate for and to get their questions answered.

All three education teleconferencing lines — one for a general audience, one for educators of special needs students and one for education leadership — switched their focus to provide pandemic response guidance.