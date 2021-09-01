 Skip to main content
OSU-Tulsa interim president, senior vice president named
Oklahoma State University-Tulsa will have some new faces at the top, as new system president Dr. Kayse Shrum continues to fill out her leadership team.

The university announced Tuesday that Dr. Johnny Stephens has been named OSU-Tulsa interim president, with Chris Benge joining him as interim senior vice president.

Stephens follows Pamela Fry, who announced in July her plans to retire as OSU-Tulsa president in January.

Stephens, previously chief operating officer and senior vice president for the OSU Center for Health Sciences, is also currently serving as interim president of OSU-CHS, the post vacated by Shrum when she became OSU president.

He is also senior vice president for health affairs for the OSU system.

Benge, former state legislator and Oklahoma House speaker, most recently was working with OSU-CHS’ Center for Rural Health as its executive director of rural and tribal health policy.

“Johnny Stephens and Chris Benge are proven leaders who will help advance our land grant mission of research, teaching and service,” Shrum said. “I look forward to working with them to serve Tulsa and northeastern Oklahoma.”

Also announced Tuesday, Bill Schloss will take over as interim chief operating officer for OSU-CHS in place of Stephens.

Schloss has enjoyed a long career in health care administration, including multiple roles with Saint Francis Health System.

Of the moves, Shrum added: “As we look to the future and how Oklahoma State University will continue serving as the four-year public research institution in the Tulsa metro area and northeastern Oklahoma, it’s imperative we have a strong leadership team in place to strategically implement programs and partnerships for degree completion and workforce development.”

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

