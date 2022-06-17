OSU tuition remains flat with a $1.5 billion budget for next year

Tuition and fees for students at Oklahoma State University in Tulsa and Stillwater will remain flat, university officials announced Friday after regents approved a $1.5 billion budget for the system going into next year.

“Mindful of the financial challenges faced by students and their families, Dr. Shrum and her leadership team have held the line on tuition and fees," said Dr. Trudy Milner, OSU/A&M Board of Regents chair. "A conservative approach to managing the university's financial affairs still has room to invest in initiatives and programs to deliver a quality academic and student experience, making Oklahoma State a truly unique place.”

General university state appropriations are up roughly $1.9 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget over the previous year, an increase of 1.92%. An additional $2.3 million will be directed toward science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) degree programs that are a pipeline for Oklahoma’s top 100 critical occupations, a list identified by state officials based on high demand and are projected to have positive future growth.

“Oklahoma State has once again developed a budget that reflects our commitment to financial stewardship and our students,” said OSU President Kayse Shrum. "Based on projections, this budget also includes opportunities for increased investment in our faculty and staff in the form of a merit-based raise program."

Over the past two years, OSU enrollment has increased by more than 600 students, an increase of 2.7%.

Enrollment across the OSU system is 32,706, led by an enrollment of 22,402 at its Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, according to the latest figures.

"In honoring our fiduciary duty, we have ensured continued access to affordable borrowing rates that will open doors for sustainable expansion of campus facilities and future growth,” said Joe Weaver, OSU senior vice president for administration and finance.

