The COVID-19 pandemic will make college move-in days different than years past at Oklahoma's largest schools, with students asked to isolate while awaiting test results in the first few days on campus.
Students moving into dorms at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater and the University of Tulsa will have to have a COVID-19 test before moving in on campus, the universities announced. OSU will also require students moving into Greek housing to be tested, and TU will require tests of all students who plan to take in-person classes.
OSU's University Health Services will process tests for arriving students at either the Wes Watkins Center or Colvin Recreation Center depending on the move-in day, according to an email sent to students. The university is reportedly coordinating with Greek life organizations for specific locations and times for those students to be tested.
While awaiting those results, students will be asked to limit interaction with others and isolate. Students are reportedly encouraged to get a test within seven days of moving in, and hard copy test results can be given to health services in lieu of an on-site test.
Masks are required outside assigned rooms, and incoming freshmen will reportedly receive a mask as part of a welcome kit upon checking in.
Move-in days will also be staggered, with students limited to only two people assisting them and at maximum 850 people moving in across campus on a given day. About 300 beds will be available for quarantine, according to a news release.
At TU, students will be required to have test results at least 10 business days before moving in or attending in-person classes; uploading their negative results from any COVID-19 test approved by the Food and Drug Administration to a secure patient portal on the Alexander Health Center website.
Students who test positive must delay their move-in date, attend classes virtually until medically cleared and are encourage to self-isolate at their off-campus residence. Students who have yet to be tested when they arrive will also have to delay their move-in and class attendance until they are tested and their negative results are uploaded.
The schools' decisions come the same week the University of Oklahoma announced a plans for its incoming students.
OU requires an at-home saliva test, a subsequent negative result and an online health screening within five days of arriving on campus, according to a news release Monday. Greek organizations at OU will reportedly operate independently of the school's testing requirements but are "encouraged to mirror expectations."
