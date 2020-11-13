 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU names search committee for next university president

OSU names search committee for next university president

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

STILLWATER — A national search for Oklahoma State University’s next president will involve 38 people representing faculty, staff, students, alumni, regents and community leaders.

The Presidential Search Committee will seek out and recommend candidates to replace OSU President Burns Hargis, who will retire in July. The committee aims to name a successor by the end of the academic year on June 30, according to a news release.

Joe D. Hall, of the Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents, will chair the committee. Hall, an OSU alumnus, was part of the selection process that installed Hargis as president in 2008.

“I am pleased with the diversity and variety of the members and their willingness to engage in this meaningful task,” Hall said in a statement.

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subscription may be required.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Epic Charter Schools fallout: Governor says he will work with lawmakers who want audit of Oklahoma Department of Education
Education

Epic Charter Schools fallout: Governor says he will work with lawmakers who want audit of Oklahoma Department of Education

  • Updated

A group of Republican lawmakers — 11 state representatives and 11 state senators — issued a joint statement Wednesday calling on Gov. Kevin Stitt to request an investigative audit of the state Education Department to determine the full extent and impact of its potential failure to ensure compliance with the Oklahoma Cost Accounting System for public schools.

Epic Charter Schools: A Tulsa World investigation

COVID-19: Jenks Public Schools becomes latest district to send secondary students to distance learning
Education

COVID-19: Jenks Public Schools becomes latest district to send secondary students to distance learning

  • Updated

All students from grades seven through 12 — those at Jenks Middle School, Jenks High School, the Freshman Academy and the Alternative Center — will transition to remote instruction Monday. They are expected to return to the classroom Dec. 7. 

COVID-19: 11 more deaths, 2,357 new cases reported in Oklahoma

White House task force: COVID-19 in Oklahoma is 'unyielding,' 'unmitigated' and requires 'immediate action'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News