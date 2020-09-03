OSU, Langston agree to settlement of near two-decade long civil rights dispute

“I am pleased that OSU President Hargis recognized the potential of my proposal regarding the future of higher education in Tulsa," Langston President Kent Smith said in a news release. "When making the proposal, it was important to me to preserve Langston University’s mission within the communities we serve, specifically north Tulsa.

“For us, this academic agreement allows us to focus on our programs of greatest strength and at the same time enhance and expand our nursing program.”

“When President Smith proposed the concept some months ago, I was intrigued by the possibilities for both institutions,” OSU President Burns Hargis said in the same news release.

“This academic agreement will enable both institutions to pursue strategic objectives and to be more responsive long-term to the market’s higher education and workforce needs.”

The Office of Civil Rights agreement sets out a path for closing a complaint lodged in 2002 by Langston's alumni association and opened in 2003. It maintained Tulsa-Langston had been the subject of discrimination through underfunding and encroachment on its programmatic turf.