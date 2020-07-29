Oklahoma State University faculty members discussed student COVID-19 testing, the university’s new mask policy, hybrid classes and more in a virtual town hall Tuesday.
OSU announced its Cowboys Coming Back Plan in June, but many students, faculty members and parents were still unsure of how the process of returning to Stillwater in August would work. People were allowed to submit questions beforehand, and faculty and staff involved in the planning process answered them during the town hall.
The panel did its best to provide clarification on the areas of the coming back plan that seemed to cause the most concern and confusion, which included how the university plans to handle student COVID-19 testing and active cases and how hybrid classes will work.
This year’s move-in process will look different than it has in the past as the university tries to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines. All students living in residence halls on campus are required to be tested for COVID-19 at move-in. Students have been assigned a move-in time slot and a testing station to report to when they move in, and they’re only allowed to bring two people to help them. Masks are required to be worn at all times in the common areas.