OSU forensics lab's impressive record of ID'ing bodies a source of pride for retiring director

The bone was a human femur. That much was certain.

But who had it belonged to?

For Robert Allen and his colleagues, that was the burning question. Fortunately, in their line of work, finding a femur is about as good as it gets.

“Bones that are weight-bearing are constantly being remodeled, which means they have cells embedded in the bone matrix. And those cells, of course, have DNA,” said Allen, director of the forensics lab at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa.

After obtaining a DNA profile from the femur, it didn’t take the scientists long to establish an identity. It belonged to a young hiker who had last been seen a couple of years earlier in California’s Mount Whitney area.

Allen — who retired this week after 21 years with OSU-CHS, where he was also a professor of forensic science — said the lab has had cases that were more high-profile than that one, but it’s remained special to him for a couple of reasons.

For one, it was one of the earliest examples of something the lab has come to specialize in: identifying remains.

But more than that, it’s a good reminder that what the employees do matters.

The young man had surviving family who had not known what happened to him. Now, thanks to the lab, they had at least a kind of closure.

Ahead of his departure recently, Allen reflected on the lab and its progress. He said he couldn’t be more proud of all that’s been accomplished.

The School of Forensic Sciences’ Human Identity Testing Laboratory, as it’s officially known, might be small compared to many other labs. But its record of success is undeniable and has earned it the attention of coroners and medical examiners across the U.S. and even other countries.

The lab has handled some 130 cases in the past five years, some of them decades old, and has achieved a 94% success rate in identifying the deceased.

Allen said he could hardly believe it when he looked back at the data and did the math.

“I don’t have anyone else to compare it to, because nobody’s ever really, to my knowledge, published any sort of a detailed study that admits a success or failure rate. But I’ve been in this business for 40 years, and it surprised me that we were that successful.”

Considering the age and condition of the remains with which the researchers are often dealing, he said: “I would never have dreamed we’d have a 94% success rate. We’re just a small laboratory.”

Honing their craft

Allen and the lab have never backed down from a challenge.

But one of their latest efforts — a role in the ongoing search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — is not like anything they’ve previously faced.

The possibility of identifying 100-year-old remains is slim, and officials have been up front about that.

“But it wouldn’t be the first time I’ve been surprised,” Allen said. “All you can do is go forth and give it a shot.”

The lab has come a long way over the past two decades and has gotten better at obtaining DNA, even when the remains are quite degraded.

In a recent story that made national headlines, the lab identified the 20-year-old skeletal remains of a man who drowned in Nevada’s Lake Mead.

Thomas Erndt, 42, disappeared in 2002 while swimming and boating on the lake with his family.

To date, at least six sets of remains have been recovered from Lake Mead as drought has caused the water to recede.

Allen said the lab recently received another set of remains from the lake, with staff hopeful for a similar outcome.

There have been other cases of long-submerged remains.

One of them, which hits closer to home, involved two cars discovered in a lake near Elk City. Six bodies were ultimately recovered from them and linked to individuals who disappeared in 1969 and 1970. It’s speculated that they accidentally drove into the lake in the dark.

For their friends and families, it was like they had suddenly dropped off the face of the Earth.

“We were able to identify all of those guys,” Allen said.

When it comes to remains, the lab has pretty much seen it all, he added.

“We’ve handled plane crashes. Scattered remains found out in the woods. Clandestine graves.”

The state of Nevada provided another case that stands out — a body encased in a concrete block and dumped in the desert.

“It was a woman who was murdered. I had to use a jackhammer to get her out and get us a sample,” Allen said. “But we identified her.”

Another Oklahoma victim the lab identified was not even in one piece.

“She’d been murdered by her husband. Then he cut her up and tried to flush her down the toilet.”

Gratifying work

The lab traces its start to the early 1990s.

It was located originally at the H.A. Chapman Institute of Medical Genetics and moved to OSU-CHS in 2004.

Allen has served as its director from the beginning.

A Tulsa native whose career started in St. Louis, he’s happy that he got to come back home.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, quite frankly,” he said. “The university has always been supportive of our activities. They look at it as fulfilling part of the land grant mission.”

Allen will miss being part of the lab’s mission.

He said one of the things that drew him to the field and has kept him engaged is “the instant gratification that comes from knowing that you did something that helped, whether it’s the legal system or a family or identifying somebody who’s been missing for years. You get that gratification immediately. You’re adding your little piece of the jigsaw puzzle.”

Although he’s passing the torch, he’s confident that the lab is prepared to carry on.

The mission is not changing; plenty of families are still out there who just want the chance to bury their loved ones.

Families not unlike that of the missing hiker from California.

Allen said the man’s mother was so appreciative of the lab that she decided to contribute that vital part of her son’s remains: his femur.

“I asked her if she would consider donating it to our program as a teaching tool,” he said. “She was just proud that she could help.”

Since then, in addition to helping students learn, the bone has been a visual reminder that the lab provides “a service that’s really needed,” Allen said.

“And you don’t have to be a big, expensive operation to give back to your community.”

