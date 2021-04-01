OSU expects to name new president Friday

Following a monthslong search, Oklahoma State University is expected to name the school’s next president on Friday.

Officials said an announcement and introduction are expected after a special meeting Friday of the OSU A&M Board of Regents.

The new president will become the 19th in school history, succeeding Burns Hargis, who is retiring at the end of the academic year July 1.

Officials said the process included an extensive, competitive national search and the input of campus representatives from across the university system.

Hargis, who announced his retirement in November, is walking away after 13 years in the role. He took over in 2008 and was the second OSU graduate to serve as its president.

