OSU chosen to house Inhofe papers

The collection of official papers documenting U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s political career will be given a permanent home at Oklahoma State University, it was announced Wednesday.

“I am proud to have selected (OSU) as my official repository, holding my official papers and other items from my time in public office,” said the retiring senator. “In time, OSU will be able to provide access to the collection for students and researchers seeking to understand the history of our state and what we have done together.”

The collection is highlighted by Inhofe’s senatorial archives. It includes, among other items, constituent mail; schedules; legislative, press and audio visual files; awards and memorabilia.

OSU President Kayse Shrum said the archive “contains a wealth of historical context and information. We are honored that Sen. Inhofe has chosen Oklahoma State University, to keep and curate this collection. We thank him for his many years of service to our state and nation and for this senatorial archive, which will serve as an invaluable learning tool for students interested in history, public service and more.”

The collection covers Inhofe’s political career, which began in 1967. It includes his tenure in the state House of Representatives, state Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate, and his time as mayor of Tulsa.

Sheila Johnson, dean of libraries at OSU, said, “We are honored to serve as the repository for Senator Inhofe’s papers. Our Special Collections and University Archives endeavor to gather and protect significant records that preserve our history and culture. Senator Inhofe’s career has helped shape today’s Oklahoma and left a mark on national discourse. His papers represent an important element of Oklahoma history, and this collection will serve as a valuable resource for researchers for generations to come.”

Inhofe added: “I am confident in OSU’s ability to preserve these papers, and I look forward to seeing how future students will use them in the course of their studies.”

