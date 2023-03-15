A $3 million federal grant awarded to the OSU Center for Rural Health in Tulsa will help fund scholarships, telemedicine vehicles and community programs in an effort to improve health care for rural and underserved Oklahomans, officials said.

The grant, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is part of a larger federal Health Equity grant awarded to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Officials said about $1.4 million of the total will go toward scholarships for Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences rural and tribal medical track students and physician assistant students.

Another $400,000 will be used to purchase and deploy two cargo vans for telemedicine and mobile health efforts in rural areas.

The remaining funds will help fund community-based programs and partnerships with OSU Extension on nutrition, water quality and broadband access initiatives.

OSU Center for Rural Health Executive Director Denna Wheeler said the grant will help further the center’s mission — “to enhance the quality of life for rural and underserved Oklahomans” — and address health disparities among high-risk and historically underserved populations in rural communities.

She said recent community health needs assessments showed gaps in basic public services among those groups. They include access to clean drinking water and high-speed broadband service as well as a need for additional emergency care training at small rural and critical-access hospitals.

The Center for Rural Health, established in 2001, is one of OSU-CHS’ Centers of Excellence.

Wheeler said the center collaborates with state agencies, academic institutions and rural communities to address health inequity through a variety of grant-funded programs, including rural hospital support, health care workforce development, telehealth technical assistance and research.

“We are committed to improving access to quality health and public services for rural and underserved populations,” she said.

“We are excited to work collaboratively with OSU Extension and state agencies like the Oklahoma State Department of Health to implement community focused health equity initiatives.”