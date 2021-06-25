OSU Center for Pet Therapy set for fall opening

“The OSU Center for Pet Therapy is positioned to take the work of these teams to a whole new level,” she said.

The program, which is self-funded and relies on donations to operate, will be sustained through the newly created Ann Hargis OSU Center for Pet Therapy Endowment. Once fully funded, the endowment should give the new center a solid financial base for the future, officials said.

Hargis credited “the incredible generosity of donors who believe in our program for making this new center a reality.”

Since its start with eight dogs, Pete’s Pet Posse has gone on to involve nearly 60 dogs and their handlers. Program teams have touched more than 263,000 human lives and made over 4,400 special event appearances.

The program expanded to Tulsa in 2015, serving both OSU-Tulsa and the OSU Center for Health Sciences. The first pet therapy team at the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah started this year.

The new center, based out of the OSU Student Union, will serve as the hub for program administration, the Ruff Riders student auxiliary, pet therapy research and the program’s advisory board.