OSU Center for Pet Therapy set for fall opening

STILLWATER — An innovative Oklahoma State University pet therapy program that started with eight dogs on the main campus before expanding to Tulsa and beyond is about to have a new, permanent home.
Officials announced this week that the OSU Center for Pet Therapy will open this fall on campus, where it will serve as headquarters for Pete’s Pet Posse, a once-experimental pilot project that has grown into the nation’s largest university-based pet therapy program.
The program’s pet therapy teams, professionally trained and nationally certified, will continue to go where needed, caring for the emotional well-being of students, staff, faculty and guests across OSU’s various campus locations, officials said.
The team handlers are not counselors, officials said. But they do support university counseling as needed, when the dogs can help diffuse a stressful and difficult situation.
“We are thrilled this program is continuing to serve the OSU community” said Trevor Richardson, OSU Athletics director of sport psychology. “The dogs of Pete’s Pet Posse amaze me every time I see them at work. The unconditional love and nonjudgmental temperament of the animals can reach and heal emotional places no human therapist can master.”
Ann Hargis, the program’s co-founder and wife of university President Burns Hargis, said that “these dogs and their owner/handlers have a proven track record of reaching places of the heart we humans can’t do alone.”
“The OSU Center for Pet Therapy is positioned to take the work of these teams to a whole new level,” she said.
The program, which is self-funded and relies on donations to operate, will be sustained through the newly created Ann Hargis OSU Center for Pet Therapy Endowment. Once fully funded, the endowment should give the new center a solid financial base for the future, officials said.
Hargis credited “the incredible generosity of donors who believe in our program for making this new center a reality.”
Since its start with eight dogs, Pete’s Pet Posse has gone on to involve nearly 60 dogs and their handlers. Program teams have touched more than 263,000 human lives and made over 4,400 special event appearances.
The program expanded to Tulsa in 2015, serving both OSU-Tulsa and the OSU Center for Health Sciences. The first pet therapy team at the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah started this year.
The new center, based out of the OSU Student Union, will serve as the hub for program administration, the Ruff Riders student auxiliary, pet therapy research and the program’s advisory board.
For more information on the endowment and how to contribute, go to osugiving.com.
