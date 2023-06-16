Oklahoma State University's new system budget will keep tuition and mandatory fees flat for students on its Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, officials said.

The $1.7 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2024 was approved Friday during the OSU/A&M Board of Regents' regular meeting in Oklahoma City.

It's the second straight year tuition and mandatory fees will remain flat, affecting both in-state and out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students in Stillwater and Tulsa.

The new budget comes on the heels of OSU's unveiling of a new comprehensive strategy, and is consistent with the goals set by that plan, officials said.

The strategy, rolled out last fall, sets specific targets for increasing student access, affordability, retention and enrollment.

"A key part of making these things possible is our commitment to financial stewardship as reflected in the budget accepted by the OSU/A&M Board of Regents," OSU President Kayse Shrum said.

"Oklahoma State is on a positive trajectory with the systemwide strategy that will increase student enrollment, help address the state's workforce challenges, expand research capabilities and improve access for students."

The budget includes a significant funding increase from the state. General university state appropriations are just over $221 million for the new fiscal year, up $26.5 million — or 13.7% — over last year.

Also, a faculty and staff merit-based raise program will be implemented starting July 1, following similar merit-based raise programs implemented in 2021 and 2022.

"This year's budget aligns with our mission to meet the needs of students by providing a high-quality and affordable experience," said Jarold Callahan, OSU/A&M Board of Regents chairman. "We recognize the importance of faculty and staff as the foundation of our success. The budget reflects our commitment to operational efficiency and responsible stewardship."

OSU's last tuition hike, 2.5%, was in 2021, following three years of no increases.

Officials said enrollment growth also factored in budget planning.

Systemwide, OSU is at over 33,000 students this year, a 4% increase over the previous year.

OSU reported its largest freshman class in history last fall, and early indications forecast that this fall could rival it, officials said.