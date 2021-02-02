Osage County school's superintendent suspended over state, federal sanctions

FAIRFAX — The Woodland school district's school board has suspended the superintendent over new sanctions by federal and state education authorities.

Superintendent Todd Kimrey was accused last week of a “flagrant pattern of disregard” in not responding to a dozen contacts by officials at the U.S. Department of Education and 15 to 20 by Oklahoma State Department of Education administrators in recent years.

At a special meeting Tuesday evening, local school board members voted 4-0 to send Kimrey notice of his possible dismissal and his right to a due process hearing and 4-0 to suspend him immediately with pay, said Bryan Drummond, the board's attorney.

Board member Gabe Graham was absent.

Woodland reportedly has the dubious distinction of being the only public school district of all 17,000-plus in the United States to ignore mandatory federal reporting requirements since 2015.

On Jan. 19, the U.S. Department of Education notified state education and local district leaders that Woodland had been placed on “high risk” status, which could result in the loss of its federal funding.