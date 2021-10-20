ORU's 'major construction journey' moves forward with new library, other building projects

With two building projects underway and two more to kick off next month, the Oral Roberts University campus is preparing to undergo a serious facelift.

"We are embarking upon a major construction journey," ORU President Billy Wilson said Wednesday, speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for the university's new library.

"If you're on campus in the next two years, just excuse our mess. It's going to take some work to get this done. But we're excited about the future."

The library is the second project in a four-part expansion. It started in April when officials broke ground on a planned welcome center for the campus, located at 7777 S. Lewis Ave.

Groundbreakings are also slated for November for a new media arts center and a new athletics center.

All projects are being funded through the generosity of donors, with the first three covered as part of the university's $75 million fundraising campaign "Whole Leaders for the Whole World."

Wilson said: "We are grateful for God's blessing that all of these buildings will be built without any indebtedness or any tuition dollars from students. Give God praise for that."