ORU's 'major construction journey' moves forward with new library, other building projects

With two building projects underway and two more to kick off next month, the Oral Roberts University campus is preparing to undergo a serious facelift.
"We are embarking upon a major construction journey," ORU President Billy Wilson said Wednesday, speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for the university's new library.
"If you're on campus in the next two years, just excuse our mess. It's going to take some work to get this done. But we're excited about the future."
The library is the second project in a four-part expansion. It started in April when officials broke ground on a planned welcome center for the campus, located at 7777 S. Lewis Ave.
Groundbreakings are also slated for November for a new media arts center and a new athletics center.
All projects are being funded through the generosity of donors, with the first three covered as part of the university's $75 million fundraising campaign "Whole Leaders for the Whole World."
Wilson said: "We are grateful for God's blessing that all of these buildings will be built without any indebtedness or any tuition dollars from students. Give God praise for that."
The new library, to be called the J.D. McKean Library in honor of McKean, a longtime ORU supporter, will also be home to ORU’s Holy Spirit Research Center. The center houses one of the largest collections in the world related to the Pentecostal-Charismatic movement.
Features of the new library will include check-out kiosks, multimedia stations, an expanded digital database with tens of thousands of materials, and individual and group study areas.
The welcome center, envisioned as the campus' "front door," will be the first building visitors see when they arrive. ORU admissions staff will be housed in the center, where they can assist new arrivals with tours and other information.
The media arts center will house the arts, theater, media, music and dance programs, along with studio sets, theaters and classrooms.
Charles Scott, ORU vice president of external affairs, said the athletics center is the most recent addition to the project list, and was sparked by the ORU men's basketball team's success of the past year.
Scott said, "After the March Madness run last year, we had donors step up and say 'hey, we've never supported athletics. What can we do for athletics?'"
The facility, to be called the Mike Carter Athletic Center in honor of the school's former athletic director, will be built next to the Mabee Center arena.
"It's going to house two regulation-size practice courts and what we call our ELI Learning Center, which is for our student-athletes and their educational development," Scott said. "There will also be new state-of-the-art weight training technology."
Officials said the projects are needed upgrades to keep up with student growth.
The university's incoming fall class was up 10 percent over last year — from 4,303 to 4,753 — marking the 13 straight year enrollment has increased.
“Students from all 50 states and 126 different nations call ORU home, and expansion is necessary to accommodate our remarkable enrollment numbers," ORU Provost Kathaleen Reid-Martinez said.
"ORU is a nationally recognized university, and we’re laying the foundation for a campus that is second to none. But it’s not just the future we’re looking to. It’s also the now.”