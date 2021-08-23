ORU using COVID aid to cancel over $500K in student debt

Oral Roberts University is using part of its federal COVID relief funding to pay off over $500,000 in student debts, the school announced.

“I am very excited to make this announcement to our amazing students,” ORU President William M. Wilson said in a statement.

“We are doing everything we can to assist our students financially and we’re thrilled to erase this over half a million dollars from student accounts owed to the university.”

Officials said the 646 students who qualified have received notice that their account now carries a zero balance, giving them a fresh financial start for the fall 2021 semester.

The decision especially benefited students who owed amounts that could have been a barrier to continuing their education, officials said.

Alison Vujnovic, assistant vice president of enrollment management-residential, said, “For these qualified students, this was great news. This development came at a time when many students remained undecided about college. Now, this roadblock is removed, and they can continue their academic journey.”

The money to cover the debts came out of ORU’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds.