 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU using COVID aid to cancel over $500K in student debt to university
0 Comments
breaking

ORU using COVID aid to cancel over $500K in student debt to university

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
082421-tul-nws-oru-student-debt-cancel-p1

Officials at the south Tulsa campus said the 646 Oral Robert University students who qualified have received notice that their accounts now carry zero balances, giving them a fresh financial start for the fall 2021 semester.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

Oral Roberts University is using part of its federal COVID relief funding to pay off over $500,000 students owed to the university, the school announced.

“I am very excited to make this announcement to our amazing students,” ORU President William M. Wilson said in a statement.

“We are doing everything we can to assist our students financially and we’re thrilled to erase this over half a million dollars from student accounts owed to the university.”

Officials said the 646 students who qualified have received notice that their accounts now carry zero balances, giving them a fresh financial start for the fall 2021 semester.

The decision especially benefited students who owed amounts that could have been a barrier to continuing their education, officials said.

Alison Vujnovic, assistant vice president of enrollment management-residential, said: “For these qualified students, this was great news. This development came at a time when many students remained undecided about college. Now, this roadblock is removed, and they can continue their academic journey.”

The money to cover the debts came out of ORU’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds.

Wilson said the debt forgiveness comes on top of several million more dollars ORU students have received over the last year through COVID relief.

“We are always mindful of the cost of a college education, which is why at ORU, we are committed to the value of our educational model,” Wilson said.

Earlier this month, Tulsa Community College announced that it was using $4 million from its relief funding to cancel debts, affecting more than 5,000 students.

Featured video: Emig and Haisten on ORU's magical NCAA Tournament run

The surging Golden Eagles are in the Sweet Sixteen and play Arkansas this weekend

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'
Education

U.S. secretary of education tells Stitt, Hofmeister that state's prohibition on universal masking 'may infringe upon a school district’s authority'

  • Updated

Feds tell state leaders it is within a local school district's discretion to use stimulus funds for implementing indoor masking policies aligned with CDC guidance. #oklaed

Read the letter U.S. Secretary of Education sent to OK governor, state superintendent

'Balancing the nerves and the joy': Suburban districts head back to school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News