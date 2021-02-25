Oologah names next superintendent amid fallout from numerous teacher misconduct cases

The Oologah-Talala school board has selected the district’s next superintendent as it continues to confront fallout from a rash of teacher sexual misconduct allegations.
David Wilkins, currently an assistant superintendent at Pryor Public Schools, will take the helm at Oologah-Talala this summer. In July, the board accepted current Superintendent Max Tanner’s offer of resignation effective June 30, 2021.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Wilkins to our school family, and we are confident he is the right person, at the right time, to take the helm of our great school district,” said school board President Don Tice.
“He is extremely knowledgeable in finance, instruction, operations, policies and procedures, and so much more. His extensive experience in school administration really made him shine.”
Wilkins has been with the Pryor school district since 2016 and served previously as the superintendent of the Hulbert and Dewey school districts and as a principal and teacher at Locust Grove Public Schools.
He will be assuming leadership of a district under ongoing scrutiny by the Oklahoma State Board of Education, which in June 2020 voted to censure Tanner and the local school board for “shocking disregard” for students amid five teacher misconduct cases.
In fall 2019, state education officials were investigating Oologah-Talala's handling of the first four separate cases of teacher “misconduct of a sexual nature involving students” when they said the local school district did not notify them about new allegations against then-assistant girls basketball coach at Oologah-Talala High School Trent Winters in a timely fashion.
The state board downgraded the school district to the lowest state accreditation status a school may hold while remaining open and requires quarterly reports from Oologah-Talala administrators and school board leaders.
Earlier this month, Oklahoma’s multicounty grand jury indicted Winters, 30, who is now a former employee of Oologah-Talala, after an investigation into accusations of sexual harassment lodged by multiple students. Winters faces six counts of uttering obscene language in a public place.
Not all of the other cases of teacher misconduct cited by the state Board of Education in its actions have resulted in criminal prosecution, but all five did result in the suspension or revocation of the teachers’ credentials by the state board.