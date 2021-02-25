Oologah names next superintendent amid fallout from numerous teacher misconduct cases

The Oologah-Talala school board has selected the district’s next superintendent as it continues to confront fallout from a rash of teacher sexual misconduct allegations.

David Wilkins, currently an assistant superintendent at Pryor Public Schools, will take the helm at Oologah-Talala this summer. In July, the board accepted current Superintendent Max Tanner’s offer of resignation effective June 30, 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Wilkins to our school family, and we are confident he is the right person, at the right time, to take the helm of our great school district,” said school board President Don Tice.

“He is extremely knowledgeable in finance, instruction, operations, policies and procedures, and so much more. His extensive experience in school administration really made him shine.”

Wilkins has been with the Pryor school district since 2016 and served previously as the superintendent of the Hulbert and Dewey school districts and as a principal and teacher at Locust Grove Public Schools.

He will be assuming leadership of a district under ongoing scrutiny by the Oklahoma State Board of Education, which in June 2020 voted to censure Tanner and the local school board for “shocking disregard” for students amid five teacher misconduct cases.