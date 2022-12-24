Once given a month to live, former Oklahoma National Guard sergeant finds new mission in nursing

There was no way to sugarcoat it. Casey Guevara was going to die.

The only question now was what to do next.

“I’ve always wondered what I would do if I was told I only have a short amount of time to live,” she said.

“I always thought I’d probably drain my bank account and fly to Hawaii. But I didn’t do that.”

Instead, Guevara, 26 at the time, chose not to accept it.

“I didn’t believe it,” she said. “As I was walking away from the doctor’s office, I thought, ‘I don’t know how, but I have to figure this out.’”

Six years later, the Tulsa native and former Oklahoma National Guard member, who was given only a month to live, has been reflecting on that time in her life and how it changed everything.

Not only did Guevara prove the prognosis wrong, but the experience inspired her to pursue a new calling in life.

A calling she’s much closer now to achieving.

On Dec. 17, Guevara graduated from a Michigan university nursing program for military veterans, where she was chosen for the special honor of giving a convocation speech.

Guevara, who grew up in Tulsa and attended Edison Preparatory School, graduated previously from Tulsa Community College’s nursing program.

She also spent eight years with the Oklahoma National Guard and achieved the rank of sergeant.

Guevara had been thinking about a medical career since childhood, she said, but not necessarily as a nurse.

That changed when, as a result of her personal health crisis, she got a view of the profession up close.

“The care in the hospitals while I was ill — it was the nurses that were by my side the entire time,” she said.

The experience that put her on that path began in 2016.

Serving at the time with an Okmulgee-based company of the 777th Aviation Support Battalion, Guevara was getting ready to be deployed to the Middle East with her unit.

Her plans were derailed, though, when she had to be rushed to the hospital with severe abdominal pain.

Guevara had been diagnosed four years earlier with colitis and had been trying to manage it.

But as she would learn, it had turned into a more serious colon disease with rare complications.

On top of that, she developed a serious related infection.

“I call it my perfect storm,” Guevara said.

Nothing left to salvage

How her doctor at the time broke the grim news has stayed with Guevara.

“He sat across from me and he looked flustered, and he just put his head in his hands. He didn’t even look at me,” she said, recalling how she was informed that she likely had only one month to live.

“Emotionally I just put up these walls and went into tunnel vision,” she said.

Guevara’s medical provider didn’t give her any options. So she set out to find her own.

She sought other opinions. Ultimately, one of them led her to undergo major surgery to remove her colon.

“There was nothing left of it to salvage. It was demolished,” she said.

But the procedure was successful. And it saved her life.

During her ordeal, she’d become addicted to painkillers. So she had to deal with that, as well.

But the experience had also inspired a new direction. After a nurse told Guevara that she, too, had the qualities of a good nurse, she took it to heart.

Guevara has made the most of her new chance at life.

She earned an associate degree in pre-nursing from TCC.

She got married. She and her husband later welcomed their first child, a daughter.

And she completed her goal of becoming a nurse.

After the family relocated to Michigan, she learned that Wayne State School of Nursing in Detroit had a special accelerated program for military veterans that would allow her to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Now that she’s officially a graduate, Guevara will go to work at a hospital in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. She’s starting off as an emergency room nurse. Her goal is eventually to move into labor and delivery.

In her graduation speech, Guevara said she told her fellow students that commencement should be a celebration of much more than just completing degree requirements.

“People come in to the ceremonies and say, ‘Hey, nursing school was hard. You did it, congratulations,’” Guevara said. “But for students like me, that have had all these other problems in life, I told them everything that they have done to get to here matters. Everything.

“The journey is also a part of that process.”

