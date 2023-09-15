On her last day as superintendent, Deborah Gist said she wanted to speak from her old kindergarten classroom at Salk Elementary "to conclude my Tulsa Public Schools journey" where it began.

Ebony Johnson now takes over as superintendent after Gist and the TPS board reached a mutual separation agreement that ensures autonomy for the local school board.

In a livestream Friday morning, Gist expressed gratitude that the Oklahoma State Board of Education allowed Tulsa to keep its accreditation after threats TPS might lose its status.

The departing superintendent celebrated the changes in her eight years at TPS, such as the district's expansion of pre-K offerings, its three Montessori schools and the growth of its internationally recognized world language programs.

She noted the district's graduation rate, despite taking a dip during the pandemic, has shown improvement after growing from 63% during her first year in Tulsa to about 72%.

Gist provided an update on the status of an investigative audit requested by Gov. Kevin Stitt, which remains ongoing after about a year.

"Our team continues to be as supportive as we possibly can providing significant documentation for that review," she said. "We'll stand ready to make any improvements that we need to make depending on the end results ... just like from all the audits we do."

On a related topic, Gist discussed the investigation into former TPS employee Devin Fletcher, which was prompted by a third-party review into contract irregularities and immediately reported to law enforcement.

Gist noted that the federal seizure of about $215,000 in that case means funds "will come back to the district."

That amount is only about half of what officials think may have been stolen, she said, including from the Tulsa Public Schools Foundation. Gist said officials hope further restoration will come through a fidelity bond being explored so the funding can be used as donors intended.

"We need to — and have done — everything we can to make sure that we're restoring those dollars and that justice prevails in that investigation," Gist said, "and I'm confident that it will."

For those with concerns about oversight of Tulsa Public Schools, Gist noted this year offers the rare opportunity for three seats up for election on the board of education.

"Be active, be involved, pay attention to those elections," she said. "As you know now more than ever, the people who lead our school district on the board of education are just critical. ... We also need to encourage other people to join them."

Gist explained the T-shirt she was wearing during the livestream, which includes the message "Tulsa has a hard history: We teach it."

"It's such an important part of our values at TPS that we believe in teaching a complete and true and accurate accounting of our (history) ... in a way that really helps us to understand the human condition, where we've been and where we need to go as a result of that."

She said it's important to Tulsa educators that the history being taught is accurate, even if it's hard sometimes, like when talking about the 1921 Race Massacre, the Holocaust, the Trail of Tears, etc.

"In learning about our history ... we can also make sure that we don't repeat the mistakes of our human history," Gist said.

The career educator got choked up when talking what her future plans might entail after focusing solely on serving Tulsa as superintendent.

"It's hard to imagine, quite frankly, because this work is so important to me," Gist said. "But I'm gonna figure that out, and I have faith."