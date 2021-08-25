Okmulgee Public Schools recommending, not requiring mask wearing for students

Despite a published letter stating otherwise, Okmulgee Public Schools is not requiring masks on its campuses.

Superintendent Renee Dove confirmed Tuesday morning that there was a miscommunication regarding the wording in a letter to parents and students dated Sunday that originally stated that masks would be required on campus starting Monday.

“It is now strongly recommended — we are not requiring or mandating wearing masks,” Dove said. “However, almost every child who has walked into the building has had a mask on.”

Dove said the change was in order to keep the district in compliance with its previously published Return to Learn plan while acknowledging the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community. According to data published by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are 145 active cases of COVID-19 in Okmulgee.

Under the terms of the law known as Senate Bill 658, public school districts are prohibited from requiring masks on campus unless a state of emergency has been declared for their area by Gov. Kevin Stitt.