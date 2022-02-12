Oklahoma Watch: State considers adding two virtual charter schools

Does Oklahoma’s educational landscape have room for more virtual charter schools? That’s a question the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board — the only entity under state law that can authorize such schools — will be considering after hearing proposals from two new virtual school applicants.

The board met Tuesday and listened to presentations from Virtual Preparatory Academy of Oklahoma and Scissortail Preparatory Academy. Both want to open in Oklahoma but need the board’s approval.

Oklahoma has six statewide online schools with a combined 29,000 students that fall under the board’s purview. Enrollment is down 32% following an influx of students in 2020 during the pandemic.

Only one virtual charter school saw its enrollment grow this year, the newest: Oklahoma Information & Technology School.

The school is part of Dove Charter Schools, which has operated brick-and-mortar schools in Oklahoma City and Tulsa for more than 20 years. There’s an advertisement for the virtual school on the marquee outside Dove in Oklahoma City at the busy intersection of Interstates 35 and 240. And mailers are being sent to prospective students.