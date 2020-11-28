Oklahoma Watch: School funding outlook distressing in already difficult year

The extra $200 million in the formula would be for one year but the changes to the funding formula would be ongoing. That would mean less money for the district in years when state education dollars declined, he said.

Berry compared it to teacher pay raises. The state put the additional money into the education budget initially. “We’re still paying it, but there’s less money in the formula now,” he said.

Baker said the state needs to change the funding formula to accurately reflect today’s student body.

“Last year we had a funding surplus. Now we don’t have those dollars,” Baker said. “It all comes down to timing and money. The timing is wrong, and we don’t have the money.”

The funding formula

School funding in Oklahoma comes from local and state revenue at about 45% each, with federal funds providing another 10% for certain student populations.