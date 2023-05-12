As Republicans in the Oklahoma Legislature fight over details on additional school funding and teacher pay raises, one piece that seems all but assured of passage is the state’s first refundable tax credit for private school expenses.

There’s been broad support among the Republican supermajority in both chambers for the private school tax credit proposal. Disagreement has come around possible income caps or the overall cost of the program. But if passed, it would be a departure from recent attempts by the Legislature to crack down on tax credits, mostly for economic development.

House Bill 1934 passed both the House and Senate, but House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, is holding onto the Senate-amended bill in a rarely used parliamentary move before it is sent to the governor. That’s ostensibly as a negotiating tactic with the Senate on other pieces of educational funding in this session.

HB 1934 puts most of the responsibility for tracking the private school tax credits on the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Estimates by the Tax Commission show it would take about $1 million to set up the program and about $706,000 per year to run it.

“Obviously, it’s going to take human power and human capital; you’re going to need individuals who can track that information,” House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said Tuesday. “Is it just taxpayers turning in receipts, or are they doing that while they file their taxes? How do we ensure that those dollars are actually going where we’ve said they need to go? The lack of accountability is obviously problematic.”

Tax Commission concerns

The bill establishes a tiered system of refundable tax credits for private school expenses. The latest version has a cap of $7,500 per child for families with income below $75,000 a year. It steps down in four tiers to credits of $5,000 per child for families with income below $250,000 a year. The median household income in Oklahoma is $57,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

A refundable tax credit lowers a taxpayer’s tax burden by that full amount. Any amount of credit beyond what is owed in state income taxes would be refunded to the taxpayer.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said HB 1934 has a provision for lower-income families to get priority in qualifying for the tax credit. He called it a “progressive cap” where families making less than $75,000 get first priority. Treat said it would be up to the Tax Commission, through its administrative rule-making process, to figure out the details.

“That’s the design of this, absolutely: to allow families who could not afford it or have the tax burden necessary to get that refund to attain a quality education if their parents so desire,” Treat said in a Senate debate on April 27. “You don’t have to be wealthy; you don’t have to have a huge tax liability. You can get the credit regardless of your ability to pay for that private tuition on your own.”

HB 1934 would allow parents to qualify for up-front payments before taxes are due each April. In a fiscal impact statement, the Tax Commission said it had several concerns with administering the program.

“It is unclear how the OTC should administer advance credits claimed by multiple taxpayers for the same student, such as credits claimed by divorced parents who each pay a portion of qualified expenses,” the summary says.

“Verifying taxpayer compliance with the requirements to claim the proposed credits presents further administrative challenges. The OTC may be required to review all public school student enrollment information to determine that a student who is claimed by a taxpayer receiving the credit is not enrolled in a public school.”

The bill also would provide a $1,000 per child tax credit for educational expenses for home schooling. It caps that credit for the state at $5 million per year. The Tax Commission estimated that total requests for credits for home schooling could total $33.1 million.

“Information is not available to verify homeschool enrollment, and it is unclear whether a student who is enrolled in a public school for only a portion of the school year is eligible for the proposed credits,” the Tax Commission said in its fiscal impact statement.

‘Dangerous road financially’

Lawmakers advanced the private school tax credit proposal after it became clear that vouchers faced a tougher legislative route. Vouchers are direct payments made by state government to private schools on behalf of qualified students. Oklahoma has had a limited voucher program for children with disabilities, called the Lindsey Nichole Henry Scholarship Program, since 2010.

Individual state income tax credits for private school expenses face fewer questions because the tax dollars never go directly to private schools. That also allows lawmakers to get around state constitutional prohibitions against directly funding religious entities providing educational services.

Critics have called HB 1934 a tax giveaway that will mostly benefit parents with children already in private schools. The bill caps the overall cost of the program at $150 million in fiscal year 2024, rising to $250 million in 2026. More than 32,000 students are in private elementary or secondary schools in Oklahoma.

“I think we’re opening up a pretty dangerous road financially,” Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said when the Senate debated the measure at the end of April. “I think what we’re setting up is sending money, through families, with very little follow-up to know how it’s being spent on the other end. That kind of accountability is unacceptable, especially when it comes to our kids.”

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said he believes in the free market, but he didn’t have a detailed response when a reporter asked him whether the Legislature’s private school tax credit proposal might disrupt the free market that exists in private schools. Critics have called the tax credit a subsidy for private schools.

“The rich folks already have school choice; they already have options,” Stitt said in March. “I’m thinking about the moms who are stuck in a ZIP code in Tulsa, and during COVID, their school was shut down and other schools were open. If their kid’s not thriving, let’s give them another option.”

Munson and other Democrats in the House and Senate worry that Oklahoma’s private school tax credit will subsidize families who already are able to send their children to private schools. Private schools can remain selective in which students they accept, and few will want to expand with additional teachers or bigger facilities if they are unsure of the demand, critics contend.

“We have to be truthful with ourselves. Are we actually helping lower-income families access private school?” Munson said.

But Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, said Infinity Generation Prep School in Oklahoma City and Crossover Prep in Tulsa both have waiting lists. Daniels authored a voucher bill this year that didn’t advance.

“I believe it will lift all boats, and I certainly support Oklahoma joining this movement across the United States to make sure parents have the right to get the best education that they believe will benefit their child,” Daniels said during the Senate debate on HB 1934.