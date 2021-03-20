Oklahoma Watch: How to grade schools without state A-F report cards

Here are three measures that matter, and where you can find the data:

Class sizes

Though small class sizes are frequently cited as a priority for parents, Oklahoma stopped collecting data on class sizes in 2012. The department says it’s working to restart that data reporting for next school year.

A similar metric, student-to-teacher ratio, is available from the National Center for Education Statistics, a division of the U.S. Department of Education. The measure is the number of students divided by the number of teachers. Student-to-teacher ratio is nearly always smaller than the class size because it includes teachers in specialized roles, such as special education, music and art.

Oklahoma’s student-to-teacher ratio was 16.5 to 1 in 2018-19. District-level data is available to search here.

Teacher quality

Research has found time and again that a good teacher makes the biggest difference in a child’s education. Student learning gains have been tied to teacher certification, preparation and experience.