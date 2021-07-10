Oklahoma Watch: Counselor Corps doesn't meet rural schools' needs, district leaders say

When Pam Matthews became a teacher in 1981, it was rare for even one of her students in southeastern Oklahoma to have divorced parents. Now, kids who haven’t experienced the emotional toll of divorce are the exception.

Three years ago, Matthews became the superintendent at Lane Public Schools, serving 250 students about 2½ hours southeast of Oklahoma City.

After working in education for nearly four decades, Matthews said students’ mental health is at an all-time low. She said they struggle to cope with family stress, which increased during the pandemic as unemployment spiked and physical and mental health declined. In rural areas like Lane, it is difficult to find help.

A new state initiative aims to increase support for struggling students. But administrators from some of Oklahoma’s small, rural districts said the effort doesn’t address their communities’ needs. An Oklahoma Watch investigation found that schools are often the only resource for rural students in crises.