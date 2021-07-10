Oklahoma Watch: Counselor Corps doesn't meet rural schools' needs, district leaders say

When Pam Matthews became a teacher in 1981, it was rare for even one of her students in southeastern Oklahoma to have divorced parents. Now, kids who haven’t experienced the emotional toll of divorce are the exception.
Three years ago, Matthews became the superintendent at Lane Public Schools, serving 250 students about 2½ hours southeast of Oklahoma City.
After working in education for nearly four decades, Matthews said students’ mental health is at an all-time low. She said they struggle to cope with family stress, which increased during the pandemic as unemployment spiked and physical and mental health declined. In rural areas like Lane, it is difficult to find help.
A new state initiative aims to increase support for struggling students. But administrators from some of Oklahoma’s small, rural districts said the effort doesn’t address their communities’ needs. An Oklahoma Watch investigation found that schools are often the only resource for rural students in crises.
District officials said that even if they received the funding, a shortage of mental health professionals in rural parts of the state would make it nearly impossible to find qualified candidates.
Students at schools with the recommended one counselor per 250 students tend to miss less school and have higher test scores, according to research. Oklahoma currently has an average of one counselor per 411 students.
Of the state’s 529 school districts, 35% applied for the School Counselor Corps program, which beginning this next school year provides half the salary and benefits to hire new school counselors or licensed mental health professionals for three years. Districts are responsible for the remaining costs.
Every district that applied was awarded the full amount they requested, said Annette Price, a spokeswoman for the State Department of Education.
The grant, however, leaves rural districts at a disadvantage, according to Matthews and her eastern Oklahoma counterparts in Peggs, Lowrey and Shady Grove. None of those districts had a school counselor on staff during the 2020-21 school year. Yet only one applied for the grant.
More than 75% of Oklahoma’s school districts have fewer than 1,000 students, according to state enrollment data. And while they were all eligible, only one-third of those districts applied for the grants.
More than half of the state’s larger districts applied for and received funding. Tulsa Public Schools will add 12 counselors, including six focused on college and careers and six mental health specialists starting this fall. Epic Charter Schools did not apply for the grant.
Lowrey Superintendent Cris Wyse said his district, located 20 miles northwest of Tahlequah, cannot afford to pay its share for even one school counselor despite having received $715,000 from a federal emergency relief program.
Matthews and Shady Grove Superintendent Emmett Thompson added that access to qualified candidates is another challenge for rural districts.
Peggs Superintendent John Cox, president of the Organization of Rural Elementary Schools, said it’s difficult to attract licensed counselors to schools when they can make more money in private practice.
“If I was in a different situation where I didn’t have access to a counselor, … it would almost feel like it would be a waste of time to write the (grant) application because I wouldn’t be able to find somebody if I was awarded,” Cox said.
While licensed counselors are in short supply, there is an abundance of certified school counselors, which have different training and requirements from licensed mental health providers.
Oklahoma has more than 700 certified school counselors currently working as teachers, according to unpublished research conducted by the Oklahoma Educator Supply and Demand Network.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said that over the past decade these counselors were asked to move into the classroom amid Oklahoma’s teacher shortage. Now, the state will again look to these counselors to meet student needs.
“As we are seeing more teachers coming into schools, then we are able to replace them with another teacher and pull that licensed professional counselor or our credentialed school counselor back into the role,” Hofmeister said.
She said the grant protects counselors from being used as a “catchall in the administrative office.”
School counselor duties often include test proctoring, lunch or recess duty, data entry and other tasks that don’t require counseling credentials. The grant refers districts to American School Counselor Association guidelines for appropriate and inappropriate duties and mandates that the counselors work “only in roles that reflect their professional expertise.”