Oklahoma Watch: Academic year starts with record number of emergency-certified teachers
Oklahoma Watch: Academic year starts with record number of emergency-certified teachers

More than 2,600 emergency certified teachers are approved to work in Oklahoma public school classrooms across the state, according to state data. The State Board of Education has approved 2,673 emergency teaching certificates for the current school year — 390 in June and 2,283 since July 1.

Emergency certified educators are required to have obtained at least a bachelor’s degree.

Most applicants already have a teaching certificate in another subject area — say an early childhood educator teaching physical education. But many of these teachers have no formal training in teaching, like someone with a degree in accounting teaching math or someone with a business degree teaching English.

Emergency certificates can be renewed beyond two years if teachers show the state they are working toward certification and their districts agree to renew their contracts.

Schools cannot use emergency certified teachers to fill special education positions.

The 2,673 approved so far for this school year surpass the August total for any other year, according to data compiled by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. A record number of emergency certificates were approved in 2019-20; that year, there were 2,319 by August.

Number of emergency certificates

2011-12: 32

2012-13: 97

2013-14: 189

2014-15: 505

2015-16: 1,063

2016-17: 1,160

2017-18: 1,975

2018-19: 3,038

2019-20: 3,321

2020-21: 2,801

2021-22: 2,673*

* To date

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Education

About Oklahoma Watch

Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.

